Berkshire Hathaway Annual Awards Banquet
February 22, 2019
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors honored several of their agents on Feb. 20 at Big Spring Country Club. The real estate professionals and guests enjoyed hearing from co-owners and siblings Dave and Judie Parks as well as dining on a delicious lunch.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Judie, Dave and Pat Parks.
-
Paula Feiock.
-
Karen Foster and Pat Parks.
-
Karen Foster and Judie Parks.
-
-
Olivia Peake, Jacob Suell, Lee Ann Harp, Kyle Roth, Charles Gibson, Dana Sansbury, Juli Baranello and Margie Cox.
-
Michael Weisberg, Courtney Holland, Nancy Lage, Paula Feiock and Bette Thieneman.
-
Beverly and Fred Sapp, Katie Price Esterle, Jennifer Robinson, Michelle Gammons, Julie Hook, Jennifer Austin and Bob White.
-
Ellen Shaikun and Amy Johnston.
-
Judie Parks, Jacob Suell and Dave Parks.
-
Mika Heinze, Kyle Roth, Laura Bailey and Marilu Eng.
-
Judie Parks, Amy Johnston and Dave Parks.
-
Ellen Shaikun with Judie and Dave Parks.
-
Ellen Shaikun and Judie Parks.
-
Marilu Eng.
-
Mika Heinze.
-
Kyle Roth.
-
Judie Parks.
-
Judie Parks.
-
Dave Parks.
-