Galleries

Bend and Zen 2nd Anniversary

August 2, 2017

After two years of bending, stretching and flowing, Bend and Zen commemorated the anniversary occasion with a celebration on July 21 following their Friday Flow class. The hot yoga studio, located in Westport Village offered libations and a chance to network with fellow yogis and furry friends.

Photos By Tim Valentino.

  • Aaron Crane.

  • 80 year old practitioner Jimmie Strull who practices every day and his wife Nancy Strull.

  • Sara and Benton McDaris and Liz Vail.

  • Paloma Thacker, Cooper and Pepper, and Elizabeth Spears.

  • Paloma Thacker, Cooper and Pepper, and Elizabeth Spears.

  • Partners Lisa Pepper, Meredith Conroy and Mitch Collins with Pepper.

  • Partners Lisa Pepper, Meredith Conroy and Mitch Collins with Pepper.

  • Lisa Pepper and Madison Miles.

  • Maggie, Jay, Eva and Jackson Jones.

  • George, Cooper and Elizabeth.

  • Clint Moses and Alexis Gainey.

  • Steve Burns and Yuri Escartin.

  • Annie Glosky, Lisa Pepper and Jennifer and James Foreman.

  • Cathy and Courtney Spiegel.

  • John-Everett Wells and Negh Zahrndt.

  • Sara McDaris, Elizabeth Spears, Brittany Swan, Laurie LeCompte and Liz Vail.

  • Erin and Shane Quinlan.