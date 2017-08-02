Galleries
Bend and Zen 2nd Anniversary
August 2, 2017
After two years of bending, stretching and flowing, Bend and Zen commemorated the anniversary occasion with a celebration on July 21 following their Friday Flow class. The hot yoga studio, located in Westport Village offered libations and a chance to network with fellow yogis and furry friends.
Photos By Tim Valentino.
Aaron Crane.
80 year old practitioner Jimmie Strull who practices every day and his wife Nancy Strull.
Sara and Benton McDaris and Liz Vail.
Paloma Thacker, Cooper and Pepper, and Elizabeth Spears.
Partners Lisa Pepper, Meredith Conroy and Mitch Collins with Pepper.
Lisa Pepper and Madison Miles.
Maggie, Jay, Eva and Jackson Jones.
George, Cooper and Elizabeth.
Clint Moses and Alexis Gainey.
Steve Burns and Yuri Escartin.
Annie Glosky, Lisa Pepper and Jennifer and James Foreman.
Cathy and Courtney Spiegel.
John-Everett Wells and Negh Zahrndt.
Sara McDaris, Elizabeth Spears, Brittany Swan, Laurie LeCompte and Liz Vail.
Erin and Shane Quinlan.
