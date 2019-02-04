Galleries
Bench and Bar Social
February 4, 2019
Louisville Bar Association hosted the legal community’s premier gathering at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Jan. 31. LBA’s mission is to provide law-related services to all members of the community and improve public access to the judicial system.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Terri Boroughs and Sallie Stevens.
Danielle Lewis and Megan Keane.
Kathi Jones, Laurel Hajek and Jonathan Raymon.
Janet Jakubowicz and Scott Furkin.
Sara Collins and Lonita Baker.
Maggie Patterson, Bethany Bellofatto and Sameen Shabbir.
Darryl Lavery, Madison Shoffner, Matthew Londergan and Elizabeth Jones Brown.
Lindsey Davidson with Metro Realty and Wende Cosby with Republic Bank.
Dillon Nichols, Joseph R. Schwamb and Daniel Wenig.
Judges Erica Lee Williams, Eric Haner and Colin Lindsay.
Angela McCorkle Buckler and John Selent.
Julie Kaelin, Stephanie Horne, James Craig, and Loren Prizant.
Kathi Jones and Judge Stephanie Burke.
Ashleigh Collard, Heend Sheth and Shelley Santry with the Brandeis School of Law.
Jeff Been, Angela McCorkle Buckler and John Selent.
Lindsay Gray, Tanya Bowman and Emily Monarch.
Kevin Lynch and Judge Stephanie Burke.
Bernadette Olmos and Charity Mansfield.
Gus Herbert and Clay Stevens.
Melissa Whitehead and Dustin Meek.
Judge Lauren Ogden and Karen Casi with Deborah and Bart Greenwald.
