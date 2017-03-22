Galleries
Beefsteak, Bourbon & Basketball
March 22, 2017
Although it’s a newer event, it’s quickly becoming a Louisville favorite! Beefsteak, Bourbon & Basketball was held on March 16 at RIVUE Restuarant and Loung atop The Galt House Hotel. Guests enjoyed viewing NCAA tournament games on the big screens, unlimited beefsteaks, bourbon and cocktails and more.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
-
Cindy Perkins, Sandy Heydt, Nick Briner, Anne Ratterman, Kevin Beckman and Laura Whitehead.
-
-
Micah Brame and Matt Kisselbaugh.
-
-
Chad Coulter, Zach Pennington, Mike Beasley, Antionette Oldham and McCall Kitchen.
-
-
Steven Blakey and Wayne Blakey, Sr.
-
-
Robin Edwards and Brian McEnany.