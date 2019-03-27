Galleries
Beacon House at Physician’s Center for Beauty
March 27, 2019
Dr. Sean Maguire and Physician’s Center for Beauty hosted a benefit for Beacon House at the Center’s newly-opened plastic surgery center on March 20. More than 65 guests showed up to support the organization, which serves as a transitional living and sober housing facility for men who are recovering from addiction.
Photos by Tim Valentino
-
Beacon House Executive Admin. Erin Henle, Ambassador Dylan Rowe, Executive Director Russ Read, Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh, Sherry Dougherty and Beacon House Board President Joe Dougherty.
-
Dr. Ernest Marshall and Dr. Alexander Curtis.
-
Carrie Hall and Mary Lois Mercer.
-
Kim Moore.
-
-
Jennifer Bolus and Susan Maguire.
-
Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke and Dr. Sean Maguire.
-
Lukas Dwelly and Judge David Bowles.
-
Beacon House Board Member Doug Hall and Mary Lois Mercer.
-
Bob Yann and Steve Thompson.
-
Amanda Newton and Priscilla McIntosh.
-
Dr. Sean Maguire and Doug Hall.
-
Winslow Fairleigh and Jeanne Blackburn.
-
Patrick and Leeann Whelan.
-
Jeanne Blackburn and Beacon House Founder Don Blackburn.
-
Peg Diebold and Beacon House Board Member Steve Diebold.
-
Graham Clark and Claude Stephens.
-
Beacon House Board Member and Event Host Dr. Sean Maguire addresses the guests.
-
Beacon House Eecutive Director Russ Read talks about Beacon House.
-
Beacon House Ambassador Dylan Rowe speaks of his experience with Beacon House.
-
Beacon House Ambassador Dylan Rowe and Board Member Dr. Sean Maguire.
-
Suzi and Jeff Sleadd.
-
Todd Mercer and Mike Beneke.
-
Chad Middendorf, Patrick Whelan, Graham Clark, Leeann Whelan and Mark Foxworth.
-
Tom Perrone and Ken Herrington.
-
Ken and Kathy Perrone and Shelley Perrone.
-
Margo Smith and Stephi and Emily Wolff.
-