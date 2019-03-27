Galleries

Beacon House at Physician’s Center for Beauty

March 27, 2019

Dr. Sean Maguire and Physician’s Center for Beauty hosted a benefit for Beacon House at the Center’s newly-opened plastic surgery center on March 20. More than 65 guests showed up to support the organization, which serves as a transitional living and sober housing facility for men who are recovering from addiction.

Photos by Tim Valentino

  • Beacon House Executive Admin. Erin Henle, Ambassador Dylan Rowe, Executive Director Russ Read, Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh, Sherry Dougherty and Beacon House Board President Joe Dougherty.

  • Dr. Ernest Marshall and Dr. Alexander Curtis.

  • Carrie Hall and Mary Lois Mercer.

  • Kim Moore.

  • Jennifer Bolus and Susan Maguire.

  • Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke and Dr. Sean Maguire.

  • Lukas Dwelly and Judge David Bowles.

  • Beacon House Board Member Doug Hall and Mary Lois Mercer.

  • Bob Yann and Steve Thompson.

  • Amanda Newton and Priscilla McIntosh.

  • Dr. Sean Maguire and Doug Hall.

  • Winslow Fairleigh and Jeanne Blackburn.

  • Patrick and Leeann Whelan.

  • Jeanne Blackburn and Beacon House Founder Don Blackburn.

  • Peg Diebold and Beacon House Board Member Steve Diebold.

  • Graham Clark and Claude Stephens.

  • Beacon House Board Member and Event Host Dr. Sean Maguire addresses the guests.

  • Beacon House Eecutive Director Russ Read talks about Beacon House.

  • Beacon House Ambassador Dylan Rowe speaks of his experience with Beacon House.

  • Beacon House Ambassador Dylan Rowe and Board Member Dr. Sean Maguire.

  • Suzi and Jeff Sleadd.

  • Todd Mercer and Mike Beneke.

  • Chad Middendorf, Patrick Whelan, Graham Clark, Leeann Whelan and Mark Foxworth.

  • Tom Perrone and Ken Herrington.

  • Ken and Kathy Perrone and Shelley Perrone.

  • Margo Smith and Stephi and Emily Wolff.