Baseball Leadoff Dinner

The No. 6 University of Louisville baseball team officially opened preseason practice on Friday, January 27 with an afternoon scrimmage at Jim Patterson Stadium, while the 21st annual Leadoff Dinner presented by Republic Bank later that evening capped an exciting day of activities. The event included a reunion ceremony for the 2007 CWS team and interview session with featured guests Cody Ege, Chad Green, Dean Kiekhefer and Matt Koch. The Cardinals will open the 2017 season on February 17 in Clearwater, Florida, with a trio of games at Spectrum Field.

Photos by Bill Wine.