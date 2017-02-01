Carousel Post > Galleries
Baseball Leadoff Dinner
February 1, 2017
The No. 6 University of Louisville baseball team officially opened preseason practice on Friday, January 27 with an afternoon scrimmage at Jim Patterson Stadium, while the 21st annual Leadoff Dinner presented by Republic Bank later that evening capped an exciting day of activities. The event included a reunion ceremony for the 2007 CWS team and interview session with featured guests Cody Ege, Chad Green, Dean Kiekhefer and Matt Koch. The Cardinals will open the 2017 season on February 17 in Clearwater, Florida, with a trio of games at Spectrum Field.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Senior Colin Lyman introduced the seniors on the team.
Freshman Tyler Fitzgerald introduced the freshman members of the team.
Sharon and Mark Stowers.
Heidi Stringer, Jim Richardson and Linda Durst.
Dorian Hairston with Jenny, Valerie and Donald Sawyer.
Valerie Combs and Matthew Cottrell.
Louisville Marriott Downtown General Manager David Greene and Sophie Greene.
David, Suzanne and Aaron Blake.
Dr. Ted Bordador, Tate McLaren and Wendy Haywood.
Jim, Christie and Jim Holston with Matt Metzler.
James McGrath, Jessica Thompson with Melissa and Kyle McGrath.
U of L Baseball Leadoff Dinner.