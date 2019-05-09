Barnstable Brown Gala

Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown, this year’s Barnstable Brown Party was held at the Highlands mansion on May 3. The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $16,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 12 years.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson