Galleries

Barnstable Brown Gala

May 9, 2019

Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown, this year’s Barnstable Brown Party was held at the Highlands mansion on May 3. The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $16,000,000 to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the past 12 years.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Arrow star Stephen Amell.

  • The Voice winner Jordan Smith and his date.

  • DMC Darryl McDaniels.

  • Run-DMC.

  • Johnny Gill.

  • Christopher, Sarah, Catherine and Caroline Barnstable-Brown.

  • Real Housewife of Dallas.

  • Tanya Tucker.

  • Jennifer Nettles.

  • Master P and Romeo Langford.

  • Tanya Tucker and Jennifer Nettles.

  • Joe Amabile and Kendall Long.

  • Richie Sambora and his date.

  • Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery and wife, Tracy Nunan.

  • Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead.

  • Master P and Romeo Langford.

  • Bode Miller.

  • Taylor Dayne.

  • Patricia Barnstable Brown with Catherine and Caroline.

  • Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys and wife, Leigh Boniello.

  • Romeo Langford and Master P.

  • Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys and his wife, Kristen Richardson.

  • Cyb and Tricia Barnstable Brown.

  • Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richarson and Howie Dorough with their wives.

  • Romeo Langford.

  • Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough.

  • Lee Brice with his wife, Sara Reeveley.

  • Travis Tritt and Theresa Nelson.

  • Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

  • Romeo Langford.

  • Joey Fatone of NSYNC.

  • Tom Brady with Patriots teammate.

  • Tom Brady and the Patriots.

  • Tom Brady.

  • Tom Brady chatting with fans.

  • Master P.

  • Tanya Tucker.

  • Willie Barnstable and Chris Barnstable-Brown.