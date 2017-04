Barkstown Road at 2005 Bonnycastle Ave. held the whimsical Barkin’ on Bonnycastle event on April 8. Festival-goers both two-legged and four-legged enjoyed live entertainment, adoptable dogs from Saving Sunny and The Arrow Fund, raffles every hour, Fresh Out the Box and Sweet Martha’s Southern Recipe food trucks, Steel City Pops and beautiful weather in the heart of the Highlands.

Photos By James Eaton.