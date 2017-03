While crowds gathered along Baxter and Bardstown Road to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, The Back Door took advantage of their prime location in Mid-City Mall to do some good for animals in need. From 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. 20 percent of all sales were generously donated to The Arrow Fund. A silent auction was organized to supplement the donation with a notable sponsorship from Tito’s Vodka.

Photos by Bill Wine.