Awards in the Arts
May 1, 2019
Hosted by Fund for the Arts and Churchill Downs, this dynamic evening took place on April 27. Guests at the event celebrated this year’s advancements in art and the artists themselves with an award ceremony, presentations and performances throughout the race track.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Carnival Cruise Line Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award winner Ruth French with a guest.
Kendra Bailey and Trifecta Gala National Award in the Arts winner Bryson Tiller.
Bryson Tiller.
Jack Harlow.
Mary George and Terry Meiners.
Ashley Novak Butler and Jonathan Butler.
Meredith Lawrence and Josh Laughlin.
Marty Pollio with a guest.
Lift a Life Foundation Emerging Leader in the Arts Award winner Brandon Ragland with guests.
Wendy and Andy Treinen.
Dr. Neeli and Venkat Bendapudi with friends.
Tonya Abeln.
Commonwealth Theatre Center WeWork Arts Impact Award Winner Charlie Sexton with Laura Patterson.
Unbridled Charitable Foundation National Award in the Arts winner Jim James.
Jim James.
Alicia Antonia and Andrea Hansen.
Artist Braylyn Stewart.
Artist Kacy Jackson.
Artist Chris Chappell.
Artist Chris Chappell.
Emmarose Atwood, Shannon Burton, Dominique Joy Thompson, Dezaray Nicks and Cierra Calmeise.
Creators of the orange gazibo Rob Roberts, Sara Von Roenn, Amanda Riff and Francisco Cardona.
Steve Lin dances with his granddaughters.
Commonwealth Theatre Center WeWork Arts Impact Award Winner Alison Huff with Andrew Killmeier.
CirqueLouis.
CirqueLouis.
CirqueLouis.
The Post Parade Wines, Brook & Pam Smith Arts Innovation Award winner Kim Baker and guest.
Karen Lawrence, Laura Zachariah, Christen Boone and JP Davis.
Justin, Eden and Ryan Bridgeman.
Tawana Bain and Kristopher Stein.
Shelly and Ben Breier with Chris and Rashna Carmicle.
