Galleries

Arts on the Green

June 21, 2017

The Arts Association of Oldham County hosted this 18th annual affair on June 3 and 4. Held at the Oldham County Courthouse Square, the arts and crafts festival attracted more than 130 artists and included a juried contest awarding the best works. Food and live music entertained guests as they browsed. Proceeds benefited the Arts Association.

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Mark and Sandy Flora.

  • Alex Stoll.

  • Bill and Gina Velkly of Briar Patch Brooms and Baubles.

  • Ashlee Valentino.

  • Bill Velkly.

  • Kathy Conroy.

  • Rod Smothers.

  • Living Statues.

  • Firing the cannon.

  • Beth Godshall of Sky's the Limit.

  • Kurt Vonnistitz and Warren Stone.

  • RErin Bruscetta.

  • Steven Gonzalo Bejarano.

  • Amy Henson of Rock Bottom Soap.

  • Kim and Anthony Martin of Red Tail Forge Works.

  • Julie Adams.

  • Martha Hemminger, Shannon Fortney and Jane Rechter.

  • Patsy and Mike Hancock.

  • Dru Perry wind sculptures.

  • Dan Torpey Glass.

  • Jeff and Lois Stickler.

  • Myron Whitaker of Clay Play.

  • Kerri Bash of Magpie Dreams.

  • Shelby and Kasey Tyring and Susie Hernandez.

  • Phoebe Boomershine, Monica Michalak and Lily Paige.