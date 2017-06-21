Galleries
Arts on the Green
June 21, 2017
The Arts Association of Oldham County hosted this 18th annual affair on June 3 and 4. Held at the Oldham County Courthouse Square, the arts and crafts festival attracted more than 130 artists and included a juried contest awarding the best works. Food and live music entertained guests as they browsed. Proceeds benefited the Arts Association.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
Mark and Sandy Flora.
-
Alex Stoll.
-
Bill and Gina Velkly of Briar Patch Brooms and Baubles.
-
Ashlee Valentino.
-
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Bill Velkly.
-
Kathy Conroy.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Rod Smothers.
-
Living Statues.
-
Living Statues.
-
-
Firing the cannon.
-
Beth Godshall of Sky's the Limit.
-
Kurt Vonnistitz and Warren Stone.
-
RErin Bruscetta.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Bill Velkly.
-
Steven Gonzalo Bejarano.
-
Steven Gonzalo Bejarano.
-
Amy Henson of Rock Bottom Soap.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Kim and Anthony Martin of Red Tail Forge Works.
-
Julie Adams.
-
Martha Hemminger, Shannon Fortney and Jane Rechter.
-
Patsy and Mike Hancock.
-
Dru Perry wind sculptures.
-
Dan Torpey Glass.
-
Jeff and Lois Stickler.
-
Myron Whitaker of Clay Play.
-
Kerri Bash of Magpie Dreams.
-
Shelby and Kasey Tyring and Susie Hernandez.
-
Phoebe Boomershine, Monica Michalak and Lily Paige.
-