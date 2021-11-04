Galleries
Art of Bourbon Online Auction
November 4, 2021
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
An intimate evening for Pappy Van Winkle headlined the Speed Art Museum’s online “Art of Bourbon” auction on Sept. 23. The auction included some of the world’s most hard-to-find whiskeys. Among the bottles was a rare, numbered $12,500 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year from the 1990s.
-
Stephen Reily and Emily Bingham.
-
Marc Abrams, Stephen Reily, Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.
-
Evan McMahon and Tom O'Grady.
-
Allison O'Grady and Sarah Atkins.
-
John and Sarah Shumate.
-
Jamar Mack, John Shumate and Ryan Bridgeman.
-
-
Marc Abrams, Stephen Reily, Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.
-
-
-
Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.
-
Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.
-
Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.
-
Evan McMahon and Tom O'Grady.
-
Heather Bass and Kaveh Zamanian.