Anthem 5K Fitness Classic
March 1, 2019
The Triple Crown of Running kicked off on Feb. 23 with the Anthem 5K. Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville took home first place with a time of 14:18. Presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the day also included a 5K Kids’ Fun Run. The next leg of the Triple Crown, Rodes City Run 10K, takes place on March 9.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Tim and Thomas Cave.
Taylor Blaylock and Holly Kirkpatrick.
Morgan and Kelley Frederick.
Michael Silva, Rick Torres, Robert Izgarjan, Rachel Peterarella and Lynn Reidling.
Julia Schmitt, Lauren Scott and Katie Smith.
Funmilayo, Ennok and Fares Enoc with Jason Sims.
Olivia Woods and Rose Caple.
Matthew, Mark and Kimberly Smith.
Nichole, Christal, Leslie, Monica and Kelly of Team PTCA.
Jillian and Denise McCauley, Deanna and Kirklynn Cook, with Lindsey, Laila and Jason Thomas.
Ellen and Gary Young.
