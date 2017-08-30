Galleries
Annual Extravaganza Tasting Event
August 30, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
On August 23, supporters of the Kentuckiana Stroke Association attended this delicious event at the Olmsted. Samples of local food and spirits were enjoyed by all as Tabnie Dozier of WHAS11 presided over the night’s events.
-
Hope Little, Matt and Tina Burress with Gracious Plenty.
-
Kandies of Kentucky was one of many vendors at the event.
-
2017 Kentucky Derby Queen Natalie Brown and Valerie Goss.
-
Peter Heilman and Jeremy Curtis with Bravo! Cucina Italiana.
-
-
Edible Arrangements hosted a table at the event.
-
Sydney Treat and Emily Heyde.
-
Lea Ann Luce and Beverly Caudill.
-
Susan and Chelsea Lawson with Teresa Doyle.
-
Kay and Dana Connor-Israel.
-
Annual Extravaganza Tasting Event.
-
Mary Ann Zierer and Harriet Thomas.
-
Paula Carey and Rhonda Harding.
-
Traci Stemmle and Madison Orman.
-
Heine Brothers Coffee had a table at the event.
-
Erica Brown and Clare White with Heine Brothers Coffee.
-
Gary and Karma Bajdek.
-
Ashley Jones and Brian Nanz.
-
Gretchen Houchin and Wendy Hanger.
-
Diane Richey and Kelly Miller.
-
Dub Newell, Paula Carey, Robin Byrd, Rhonda Harding, Erin Lamon and Alisha Duvall.
-
Troy and Dana May.
-
The event included numerous silent auction items.
-
Annual Extravaganza Tasting Event.
-
Donna Hardesty and Ashley Jones.
-
Kathy Newton and Rip Hatfield.
-
Dan Dunlevy, Bennett Small and Zach Higgs with Jet's Pizza.
-
Annual Extravaganza Tasting Event.
-
Annual Extravaganza Tasting Event.
-
Music was provided by The Sonny Stevens Group.
-
Dub Newell, honoree Jennifer Welscher and Robin Byrd.
-
Jennifer Henderson,Robin Byrd, honoree Jennifer Welscher and Executive Director at Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association Carrie Orman.
-