An Evening of Jazz

22nd Evening of Jazz.

Kiara Brewer, Trinity Wilson, Ana Figueredo Zamora and Nitisha Malhotra.

Christopher Morales, Regis Wilson, Austin Newland and Tanishq Malhotra.

Natasha Campbell, Sam Olayemi and Cai Barker.

Richard Wilson and Aria Brewer.

Estelle Campbell, Helen Hines, Audrey Burrell and Rose Haney.

Catherine Allen, Cylenthia Montgomery, Jimmy Houseal and Morgan Hanley.

Gerald and Kathy Neal with Bernadette and Ed Hamilton.

Josh and Sheryle Starnes.

22nd Evening of Jazz.

Deborah Olayemi and Victoria Aborisade.

Ed and Bernadette Hamilton, Dan Dykstra and the Spirit of Excellence awardee Cathe Dykstra.

Member of the Lincoln Foundation Board Of Trustees Laura Douglas and President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald.

Aria and Kiara Brewer.

Event chair Sherlene Shanklin and Ed Hamilton.

22nd Evening of Jazz.

Claude and Deborah Garnett.

Claude and Deborah Garnett with President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald.

Ian and Debbie Patrick.

Spirit of Excellence awardee Cathe Dykstra with Ian and Debbie Patrick.

Regis Wilson,Thomas and Deborah Williams,President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald and Austin Newland.

Faye Owens and Sam A. Walker.

Sherrolyn and William Duffy.

Al Cornish and Dr. Yvonne D. Austin.

22nd Evening of Jazz.