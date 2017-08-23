Featured Posts > Galleries
An Evening of Jazz
August 23, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Jazz fans gathered at KCD Theater on August 18 for a reception and concert sponsored by Brown-Forman and LG&E. The Ansyn Banks Quintet performed a tribute to singer, composer and trumpet player Kenny Dorham. Ansyn Banks is a nationwide performer and professor of jazz trumpet at UofL.
-
-
Kiara Brewer, Trinity Wilson, Ana Figueredo Zamora and Nitisha Malhotra.
-
Christopher Morales, Regis Wilson, Austin Newland and Tanishq Malhotra.
-
Natasha Campbell, Sam Olayemi and Cai Barker.
-
-
Richard Wilson and Aria Brewer.
-
Estelle Campbell, Helen Hines, Audrey Burrell and Rose Haney.
-
Catherine Allen, Cylenthia Montgomery, Jimmy Houseal and Morgan Hanley.
-
Gerald and Kathy Neal with Bernadette and Ed Hamilton.
-
Josh and Sheryle Starnes.
-
-
Deborah Olayemi and Victoria Aborisade.
-
Ed and Bernadette Hamilton, Dan Dykstra and the Spirit of Excellence awardee Cathe Dykstra.
-
Member of the Lincoln Foundation Board Of Trustees Laura Douglas and President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald.
-
Aria and Kiara Brewer.
-
Event chair Sherlene Shanklin and Ed Hamilton.
-
-
Claude and Deborah Garnett.
-
Claude and Deborah Garnett with President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald.
-
Ian and Debbie Patrick.
-
Spirit of Excellence awardee Cathe Dykstra with Ian and Debbie Patrick.
-
Regis Wilson,Thomas and Deborah Williams,President of the Lincoln Foundation Larry M. McDonald and Austin Newland.
-
Faye Owens and Sam A. Walker.
-
Sherrolyn and William Duffy.
-
Al Cornish and Dr. Yvonne D. Austin.
-
-
The event venue was the KCD Theater.
-