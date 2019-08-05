Galleries
American Red Cross VIP Event
August 5, 2019
Lexus of Louisville Owner Walter Weibel presented a check to the American Red Cross for $25,000 on the evening of Aug. 1.
Photos by Frankie Steele
Walter and Valinda Weibel
Jeremy Jarvi with Mimi and Marshall Heuser
Rick Sheehy, Nick and Ursula Melhuish, and Jeremy Jarvi
Greg and Marcia Brey, George and Nancy Willis, and Colette Arnold
Teara Osterhage and Brad Warren
Jim and Rebecca Martin
Steve Tomanchek, Bob Adelberg, and Kris Baete
Jerry and Madeline Abramson with Mark Gillming
Tina Powell Dolt and Fred Dolt
Scene at an American Red Cross event at Lexus of Louisville
Rick Sheehy
Jeremy Jarvi
