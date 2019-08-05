Galleries

American Red Cross VIP Event

August 5, 2019

Lexus of Louisville Owner Walter Weibel presented a check to the American Red Cross for $25,000 on the evening of Aug. 1.

Photos by Frankie Steele

  • Walter and Valinda Weibel

  • Jeremy Jarvi with Mimi and Marshall Heuser

  • Rick Sheehy, Nick and Ursula Melhuish, and Jeremy Jarvi

  • Greg and Marcia Brey, George and Nancy Willis, and Colette Arnold

  • Teara Osterhage and Brad Warren

  • Jim and Rebecca Martin

  • Steve Tomanchek, Bob Adelberg, and Kris Baete

  • Jerry and Madeline Abramson with Mark Gillming

  • Tina Powell Dolt and Fred Dolt

  • Scene at an American Red Cross event at Lexus of Louisville

  • Rick Sheehy

  • Jeremy Jarvi

