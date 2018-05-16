+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Alley Gallery First 100 Celebration
May 16, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
In just one year, the Alley Gallery Project has beautified more than 100 doors representing the work of 57 artists in downtown Louisville. The program and its supporters celebrated this milestone on May 10 with food, wine and chocolates from Cellar Door.
Artists of the Alley Gallery.
‘Carissa’ by John Strizak.
‘Bot Family’ by Scott Scarboro.
‘Balancing’ by Dru Pilmer.
‘Collective Consciousness’ by Eugene Thomas.
Gail Morris and Barbara Sexton Smith.
Nancy and Howard Wilson.
Jeff O’Brien, Executive Director of PARC Tiffany Smith and Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership Rebecca Matheny.
Stephen George, Tyler Allen and Kirsten Pfalzgraf.
Connie Vice, Kacy Jackson and Dee Maynard.
Jeff O’Brien and Rebecca Matheny.
Rebecca Matheny.
Rebecca Matheny and Jeff O’Brien.
Ken Herndon, Rebecca Matheny and Jeff O’Brien.
Kelley Dearing Smith with Louisville Water.
Jessica Piasta and Stan Moore.
Dru Pilmer , Ewa Perz and Jacque Parsley.
Tyler Allen and Carl Malysz with the Louisville Downtown Partnership.
Tyler Allen, Jeanne Hilt, Jael Harrington and Lazarus Richardson.
Robert Solinger and Phill Scherer.
Marty Hanka and Dru Pilmer.
Bill Weyland of Weyland Ventures and Nick Johnson with FHG Inc.
Elizabeth and Skye Spalding.
Robert Peck, Jennifer Nerberg, Kamden Nerberg and Virginia Peck.
Roberto Banda and Andrea Alonso.
Leslie Proasi and Debra Byrd.
Ken Herndon, Andy Perez and Rebecca Matheny.
Dana Adams and Bob Leo Jones.
