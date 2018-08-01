+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Al Capone Night
August 1, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On July 21, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Kentucky Chapter hosted an elegant, jazz-age affair in the iconic Rathskeller Room at The Seelbach Hilton. Guests donned their finest Prohibition-era attire and enjoyed entertainment from Billy Goat Strut Revue.
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
-
Susan Dumeyer, Stephen Smuskiewicz, Pam Golladay and Ed Jewell.
-
Debbie and Gary Davis and Carla and Warren Stallard.
-
-
Susan Browne and Board Member Ben Browne.
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
Paul and Liz Conn.
-
Elizabeth Rodes, Barbara Fulkerson and Patty Ruffra.
-
Tom Middleton, Dr Ann Mudd, Dave Gasbarro, Tina Powell, John Klarer and Leslie Mudd.
-
Derek Clark and Dale Kiggins.
-
Laura Cassidy and Lisa Forkner.
-
Dawn and Greg Manor.
-
John Klarer and Leslie Mudd.
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
Leslie Mudd and Dawn Manor.
-
John Klarer, Leslie Mudd, Bill Kirtley, Ericka and Steve Hartung and Dawn and Greg Manor.
-
Melissa and Jordan Copeland, John and Adrea Harris and Penny Bedan.
-
Louisville Flappers.
-
Sheri Gardner and Tara Blandford.
-
Patty, Elizabeth, Judy, Ann, Cathy, Lisa, Joanne, JoAnn, Karen and Shannan.
-
Mike, David, Greg, Scott, Tom and Dana.
-
Dana Reinhardt and Shannan Neal.
-
Lisa and Dean Crockett.
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
Tom McMillan, Barbara Fulkerson and Jerry Smith.
-
Cathy Lush and David Mohr.
-
-
Billy Goat Strut Review.
-
-
-