All Is Fair in Love and Fashion, one of Louisville’s fastest growing boutiques, have opened their doors to the public for the first time with a pop-up shop at Oxmoor Center running February 10-17. A fashion show was held to celebrate the occasion at Oxmoor on February 11, and spectators got the very special opportunity to see some of AIF’s diverse, colorful and absolutely one-of-a-kind inventory up close.

Photos by Max Sharp.