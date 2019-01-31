Galleries
AHA! Moments & Creative Placehealing
January 31, 2019
On Jan. 25, corporate leaders, organization and community members came together for a dynamic evening at UofL’s Kosair Charities Clinical Translational Research Building. Performances included a preview of the the Louisville Ballet’s Choreographers’ Showcase, a performance by musician Teddy Abrams and poetry by Hannah Drake and Theo Edmonds. This event was led by Humana, the Louisville Health Advisory Board (LHAB), IDEAS xLab, University of Louisville School of Public Health & Information Sciences and the Muhammad Ali Center.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Andy Reynolds and Bennett Knox.
Paul DeMarco and Barbara Stetson.
Theo Edmonds, Kelli Bullard Dunn, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Craig Blakely and Josh Miller.
Craig Blakely welcoming the crowd.
Theo Edmonds speaking.
Dancers from the Louisville Ballet performing a contemporary piece choreographed by Aubrielle Whitis.
Brian Monsma and Karen Mutons.
Dancers from the Louisville Ballet performing a contemporary piece choreographed by Aubrielle Whitis.
Dancers from the Louisville Ballet performing a contemporary piece choreographed by Aubrielle Whitis.
Dancers from the Louisville Ballet performing a contemporary piece choreographed by Aubrielle Whitis.
Dancers from the Louisville Ballet performing a contemporary piece choreographed by Aubrielle Whitis.
Michelle Winters and Alissa Brody.
Robert Curran and Teddy Abrams.
Katy Garrison, Natalie Reteneller and Monique Quarterman.
Grace Simrall, Hannah Drake, Josh Miller, Michelle King, Nick Hart, Lauren Anderson and Lori Clark.
Craig Blakely and Shaun Chavis.
Kelli Bullard Dunn and Theo Edmonds.
Shelby Shenkman, Brienne Wiltsie, Aubrielle Whitis, Rob Morrow and Lexa Daniels.
