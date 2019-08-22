Galleries
After Hours at the Speed
August 22, 2019
The Speed Art Museum hosted its monthly After Hours party on the evening of Aug. 16.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Beth Orberson, Laura Haydon and Nicole Pang.
-
Alana Garcia and Connor Feagin.
-
Erin Hargan and Lacy Ford.
-
Lynn Ogawa and DeAngela Hyte.
-
-
Brian Heese and Allie Dodson.
-
Angela Davis and Tammy Carpanini.
-
-
Melissa Born, Abbie Ewing, Joe Gollahon, Bill Hellman, Daniel Hutchins, Chad White and Jo Fante.
-
Nadia Melaisis and Caroline Wilson.
-
Liz Roach and Brian Smith.
-
Phil and Christie Wafford with Alison and Doug Roemer.
-
-
Sonjia Hudson and Janee Richardson.
-
Erin Pille and Cathryn Taylor.
-
Jo and Greg Fante.
-
Sophie Maier with the Louisville Free Public Library.
-
Sophie Maier and Di Tran with the Louisville Free Public Library.
-
Laurie Oppenheimer with Linda and Hunt Schuster.
-
Eileen Ryan and Mia Holder.
-
Daniel Hutchins, Abbie Ewing, Melissa Born and Joe Gollahon.
-
Andrea Neal, Karli Shannon and Tara Jeanty with Marriott.
-