Adopt an Artwork
May 24, 2017
The Speed Art Museum celebrated National Art Museum Day by offering free admission on Thursday, May 18 and by launching their preservation program, which invites the public to “adopt” an artwork in the Speed’s collection that requires repair or restoration. Art available for “adoption” can be found on the Speed’s website.
Photos by John Sodrel.
Linda Roosevelt and Speed Art Museum Director of Development Joanne Caridis.
Professional conservator Heather Galloway, Carolyn McBride and Speed Art Museum Trustee Richard Clay.
Joan Whittenberg, Speed Art Museum Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall and Speed Art Museum Trustee Connie Goodman.
Jackie Rosky.
Speed Art Museum Board of Governors members Brenda Balcombe and Suzanne Enriquez Dougherty.
Speed Art Museum Director Stephen Reily and Speed Art Museum Trustee Richard Clay.
Pat Ballard and Rich and Heather Whipple.
Speed Art Museum Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall explains the program.
Attendees are briefed on the program.
Professional conservator Heather Galloway introduces herself.
Adopt an Artwork at the Speed Art Museum.
Professional conservator Heather Galloway explains the preservation process.
Professional conservator Heather Galloway with an artwork in need of restoration.
Professional conservator Heather Galloway demonstrates the cleaning process.
Speed Art Museum Board of Governors Chair Juliet Gray.
Denise Taylor and Arlene Tuttle.
An attendee peruses artworks available for adoption.
Speed Art Museum.