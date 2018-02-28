+ Featured Posts > Galleries
ADDY Awards Gala
February 28, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The American Advertising Federation – Louisville presented a new spin on the former “Louies” on Feb. 23 at the Henry Clay. Those in attendance were treated to comedic and musical entertainment while celebrating the talents and achievements of AAF members and friends.
-
Karis Noble and Kelli Corney.
-
Steve Knight plays with the VR station while Jonathan Bartley looks on.
-
Leslie and Chris Mosher.
-
D.J. Stickler, Nico Botones and Stephen Joseph Koller.
-
-
Tess Hayden, Susan Mackowiak and Miriah Stewart.
-
Event Co-Chairs Christine Tarquinio and Beth Brown.
-
Brette Digon, Hilary Braun and Matt Innes.
-
David Pendras and Tim, Zach and Cindy Meiners.
-
Lesa and Gregg Seibert.
-
Bill Bossier, Gregg Seibert, Rich Barber, Christine Tarquinio Dawn Knight, Lesa Seibert, Mitzi Root and Beth Brown.
-
Fritz Colinet, Andy Frazier, Bridget Dale, Bill Bossier, Doug Jefferson and Robin Schmitt.
-
Christina Abney, Danielle Armstrong and Jennifer Meadows.
-
Your Second Favorite Band.
-
Robert Hatfield and Chaz Rough.
-
Katie and Jonathan Klingenfus, Patrick Hogan and Noah Hewett-Ball.
-
Jim Denny and Annie Darst.
-
Megan Janesky, Karis Noble, Jessica Miller, Kaytie White, Kelsey Muncy, McKenzie Onkst
-
Steve Knight on Virtual Reality.
-
Anita and Gary Tyler.
-
Meredith Wilkins and David Higdon.
-
-
Christina Abney, Danielle Armstrong Matt Innes, Regan Atkinson, Hilary Braun, Brette Digon, Ben Godbey, Julie Smead, Sarah Warner and Jennifer Meadows.
-
Chelsea Zoeller, Meena Khalili, Andrew Spalding and Leslie Friesen
-
-