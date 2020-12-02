fbpx

Galleries > _ > Life & Style

A Bourbon Dinner with Bob Baffert

December 2, 2020
Photos by Kathryn Harrington

 

The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted a Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner with Bob Baffert on Nov. 4 where socially distanced guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, a four-course dinner, a showing of the Museum’s signature movie, The Greatest Race, and a fireside chat with Bob and Jill Baffert.

 

  • Elizabeth McCall.

  • Bob Baffert.

  • Shannon Cogan.

  • D. Wayne Lukas.

  • Pat Armstrong.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Bob Baffert and Pat Armstrong.

  • Bob Baffert.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert.

  • Janet Carter and Mary Beth Henley.

  • Kristen Rutledge and Lisa Hudson.

  • Andrew and Jennifer Dinsmore.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.

  • Emily Jennings and Amy Palazzo.

  • Kris and Tonya Abeln.

  • Mary F. and Ed Glasscock.

  • Elizabeth McCall.

  • Jill and Bob Baffert with Pat Armstrong.

  • Bob Baffert with Jason and Margaret Howard.

  • Bob Baffert, Margaret and Jason Howard and Desiree Devries.

  • Kendall Cogan, Bode Baffert and Shannon Cogan.

  • Kendall Cogan, Bode and Jill Baffert with Shannon Cogan.

  • Bode and Jill Baffert.

  • Bob and Jill Baffert.

  • Bob Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas.