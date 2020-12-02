Galleries > _ > Life & Style
A Bourbon Dinner with Bob Baffert
December 2, 2020
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted a Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner with Bob Baffert on Nov. 4 where socially distanced guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, a four-course dinner, a showing of the Museum’s signature movie, The Greatest Race, and a fireside chat with Bob and Jill Baffert.
-
-
Elizabeth McCall.
-
-
Bob Baffert.
-
-
Shannon Cogan.
-
D. Wayne Lukas.
-
Pat Armstrong.
-
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Bob Baffert and Pat Armstrong.
-
Bob Baffert.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert.
-
Janet Carter and Mary Beth Henley.
-
Kristen Rutledge and Lisa Hudson.
-
Andrew and Jennifer Dinsmore.
-
Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.
-
Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.
-
Emily Jennings and Amy Palazzo.
-
Kris and Tonya Abeln.
-
Mary F. and Ed Glasscock.
-
Elizabeth McCall.
-
Jill and Bob Baffert with Pat Armstrong.
-
-
Bob Baffert with Jason and Margaret Howard.
-
Bob Baffert, Margaret and Jason Howard and Desiree Devries.
-
Kendall Cogan, Bode Baffert and Shannon Cogan.
-
Kendall Cogan, Bode and Jill Baffert with Shannon Cogan.
-
Bode and Jill Baffert.
-
Bob and Jill Baffert.
-
Bob Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas.