To raise much needed dollars for a viable, licensed treatment center to serve those in the Southern Indiana community who are in need of recovery, the inaugrual 5K Stop Addiction Walk took place May 20 at the New Albany Amphitheater. The walk was presented by the Floyd Memorial Foundation, Families Linking Families and the Addiction Coalition of Southern Indiana, and at the culmination of the walk, attendees enjoyed live music, food and lots of fun for the whole family.

Photos by John Sodrel.