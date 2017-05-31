Featured Posts > Galleries
5K Stop Addiction Walk
May 31, 2017
To raise much needed dollars for a viable, licensed treatment center to serve those in the Southern Indiana community who are in need of recovery, the inaugrual 5K Stop Addiction Walk took place May 20 at the New Albany Amphitheater. The walk was presented by the Floyd Memorial Foundation, Families Linking Families and the Addiction Coalition of Southern Indiana, and at the culmination of the walk, attendees enjoyed live music, food and lots of fun for the whole family.
Photos by John Sodrel.
Stacy Floyd and Heather Kelley.
Drew Weathers, Makenzi Weathers, Lindsy Justice, Karli Justice and Stop Addiction Walk Founder Robbie Valentine.
Daniel Post and Chandra Binkley.
J.D. Shelburne.
Chris Kahl and Diane Kahl.
Sydney Finley, Sydney Tucker and Sadie Finley.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Executive Director Meredith Lambe, Gail McDonald and Families Linking Families representative Theresa Johnson.
J.D. Shelburne provided the post-walk entertainment and the Louisville Bats' Buddy Bat made an appearance.
Townes Bartley, Buddy Bat of the Louisville Bats and Lucia Bartley.
Amy and John Rougeux.
Representative of sponsor Groups Allison Puckett with Jackson.
J.D. Shelburne and Doug Williams.
Nathan Byrd and Emily Byrd.
Drew Weathers, Sandra Krekel, Makenzi Weathers and Tom Weathers.
Alyson Trump, Samantha Hall with Faith and Dustin Mitchell.
Savanna Briles, Noah Nichols, Lauren King, Harley, James and Parker Briles, Janet Nichols and Remy Nichols.
Family fun in the bouncy castle after the walk.