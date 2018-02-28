+ Carousel Post > Galleries
42nd Humana Festival of New American Plays Kickoff Party
February 28, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Actors Theatre officially launched this year’s Humana Festival on Feb. 22. Guests were able to meet the artists behind the plays, witness the mayoral proclamation and see an exclusive preview of the world-premiere plays.
Suzanne Dotson, Sarah Jordan and Bella Rae.
Shilaa and Ryan Adcock.
Actors Carla Duren Jessica Wortham, Nancy Sun and Ted Koch.
Actors Jessica Wortham and Carla Duren.
Actors Sergi Caetano, Suzy Weller, Satya Chavez and Nayib Felix.
Bernard Davis and Linda Moore.
Nayib Felix was interviewed.
Edward Sim, Brad Shader and Richard McFarland.
Actors posed for a group photo on the red carpet.
Actors Alaina Kai, Andrea Abello, Karoline Xu and Jenna Zhu.
Paul Lenzi and Geraldine Ann Snyder.
Actors Emily Kaplan, Calum Bedborough and Emily Kleypas.
Actors Mara Nelson- Greenberg and Margot Bordelon.
Chief Executive Officer of the Humana Foundation Walter Woods, Scott Herrmann and Managing Director Kevin Moore.
Candace Weber, Nathan Hewitt and Gaby Shiffman.
George Rapp, Neville Blakemoor, Jr. and Buddy Cutler.
Annetta Hunter and Kirt Jacobs.
Liz and Carol Swearingen, Steph Horne, Phoebe Wood and Sadiqa Reynolds.
Arlette McDaniel and Bob Uhl.
George Rapp and Lynne Meena Rapp.
