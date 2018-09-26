Galleries
40th Hunger Walk
September 26, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
On Sept. 23, hundreds of people braved the rain to join Dare to Care in their 40th Hunger Walk at Waterfront Park. Walkers enjoyed live music and activities while supporting Dare to Care’s mission to help everyone in our community have access to healthy food.
Beverly Blanton and Josh Hughes.
Grant, Josh and Stan Siegwald, director of policy and planning for Dare to Care.
Chloe Edwards and Kali Hofman.
Laici Lewis, Ann Reed and Wendy McCarty.
Robbie Reed, Chase Armstrong, Ashton Sims and Matt Klein.
Ken Strausburg and Leslie Harbold.
Carla Whillhite and Sam Mattingly.
Dan Wolford, Greg Osborn and Danny Donnelly.
Sharon Welch and Erin Grant.
The Schroeder Family.
John and Bethany Meng.
Ethel, Mya and Walter Howell.
Barrett Blythe and Ben Knesse.
Kate Genton and Danielle Meyers.
