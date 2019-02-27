40th Annual YMCA Black Achievers Celebration

On Feb. 23, the YMCA of Greater Louisville’s Black Achievers program honored high school senior participants who Achievers of the Year in a ceremony held at Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Alyssia Leach, a senior at DuPont Manual High School was awarded the Youth Achiever of the Year Award, and WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee was recognized as the Adult Achiever of the Year.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington