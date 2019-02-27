+ Featured Posts > Galleries
40th Annual YMCA Black Achievers Celebration
February 27, 2019
On Feb. 23, the YMCA of Greater Louisville’s Black Achievers program honored high school senior participants who Achievers of the Year in a ceremony held at Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Alyssia Leach, a senior at DuPont Manual High School was awarded the Youth Achiever of the Year Award, and WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee was recognized as the Adult Achiever of the Year.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Mary and Cheryl Walker.
-
Rev. Diane Baldwin and Steve Sexton.
-
Frank and Gayle Dessuit with Bri Miller.
-
Valeria Ford, Betty Kinzer and Teresa Couts.
-
-
Riley and Nicole Fitzpatrick.
-
Denise and Ayana Bivens.
-
Angela Foster and Anita Wages.
-
Valerie Jackson, Tanya Sallee and Denise Pass.
-
Kim and Regina Barnett.
-
Jacqui Fritz and Mike Perry.
-
Jon and Ashley Byerly.
-
Jerry and Barbara Swartz.
-
-
-
Youth Achiever of the Year Alyssia Leach.
-
Genesis, Lewis and Kelly Ridgeway.
-
Natasha Montgomery, Eryn Griffin and Victoria Russell.
-
Sheila Spence, Terrian Miles and Patricia Foree.
-
Sadie, Anwar and Jamaal Abdulnur with Daryl Burton.
-
Brendana Carey and Ty Barnett.
-
Carolyn Collins, Kamora Laye and Janice Anderson Littlejohn.
-