The Speed Art Museum Ball

On March 2, Louisville society gathered at the Speed Art Museum for one of the most anticipated events of the season. The evening began with a cocktail hour and delicious dinner from Wiltshire at the Speed in the museum’s galleries, then continued after 9 p.m. at the late-night party. This year’s ball proved to be one of the best yet with great music and an unbelievable dance party led by Love Jones and 2nd Wind. Guests also enjoyed having formal portraits made at the Clay Cook Portrait Lounge and indulging in delightful desserts and cocktails.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson