Galleries

2019 Snow Ball Gala

November 26, 2019

Norton Children’s Hospital’s annual winter gala was held on Nov. 23 at the Omni Louisville Hotel. The magical night included a gourmet meal, live entertainment and the drawing of the Home & BMW Raffle winners. Proceeds from the dazzling event benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Kim Huffman with April and Tom Whitted.

  • David and Traci Head.

  • The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.

  • Susan Moore and Mary Lou Meyer.

  • Susan Moore, Judge Angela Bisig and Edith Wright.

  • The Louisville Youth Choir.

  • The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.

  • Shannon Cogan.

  • Tonya Whitehouse and Traci Head.

  • The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.

  • Tyler Robertson.

  • Anthony and Carmen Mathis, Martha and Tonii Rizzo with Kathy and Russ Cox.

  • Joyce Meyer, Leonard Meyer and Lisa Stemler with Doug, Mary Lou and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Lisa Hester and Pam Watkins.

  • Lynnie Meyer and Ashley Novak Butler.

  • Diana Britton and Erin Frazier.

  • Deanna and Doug Tzanetos with Brian and Sara Holland.

  • Lisa Stemler, Lynnie Meyer, Carmen and Anthony Mathis with Joyce Meyer.

  • Carly Melia, Jazzmine Golden, Emma Melia and Molly Melia.

  • Mercia and Dibson Gondim.

  • Sarah Herberger and Sarah Vidourek.

  • Greta James, Courtney Kittell, Susan Moore, Dana Sanders and Leah Wright.

  • Barbara Ramser and Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Children's Hospital Emmett Ramser.

  • Dan and Cathe Dykstra with Adam Hall and Daniel Gilvin.

  • Robin Ipsan and Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Women's and Children's Hospital Charlotte Ipsan.

  • Wende and Brandon Cosby with Jerry and Stephanie Jacobs.

  • Wes and Rachel Johnson.

  • Ian Post and Kim Behrle.

  • Lisa and Nick Hensgen.

  • Brianna Robinson and Lindsey Porter.

  • Karen and Gary Lawrence with Pat Howerton, Dr. Tim Hunt and Mary Hunt.

  • Lauren and Greg Scarborough.

  • Judy Gough, Denise Kempf and Julie Kircher.

  • Scott Watkins and Edie Nixon.

  • Janice Davis, Shannon Cummings and Dana James.

  • Susan and John Liter.

  • Richard and Ann Jones with Jose Neil Donis and Ginny Donis.

  • Jennifer and Kupper Wintergerst with Katie and David Rogers.

  • Lisa Stemler, Joyce Meyer, Doug Meyer and Lynn Bayus.

  • Lynnie Meyer, Lisa Stemler, Leonard, Joyce and Mary Lou Meyer with Angela Bisig and Arnold Rivera.

  • Melanie and Tori Minteer.

  • Dr. Rachel Talis and Michael Talis.