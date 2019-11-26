Galleries
2019 Snow Ball Gala
November 26, 2019
Norton Children’s Hospital’s annual winter gala was held on Nov. 23 at the Omni Louisville Hotel. The magical night included a gourmet meal, live entertainment and the drawing of the Home & BMW Raffle winners. Proceeds from the dazzling event benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kim Huffman with April and Tom Whitted.
-
-
-
David and Traci Head.
-
-
-
The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.
-
-
Susan Moore and Mary Lou Meyer.
-
Susan Moore, Judge Angela Bisig and Edith Wright.
-
-
The Louisville Youth Choir.
-
The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.
-
-
Shannon Cogan.
-
Tonya Whitehouse and Traci Head.
-
The Louisville Ballet's Snowflake Dancers.
-
Tyler Robertson.
-
Anthony and Carmen Mathis, Martha and Tonii Rizzo with Kathy and Russ Cox.
-
Joyce Meyer, Leonard Meyer and Lisa Stemler with Doug, Mary Lou and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Lisa Hester and Pam Watkins.
-
Lynnie Meyer and Ashley Novak Butler.
-
Diana Britton and Erin Frazier.
-
Deanna and Doug Tzanetos with Brian and Sara Holland.
-
Lisa Stemler, Lynnie Meyer, Carmen and Anthony Mathis with Joyce Meyer.
-
Carly Melia, Jazzmine Golden, Emma Melia and Molly Melia.
-
Mercia and Dibson Gondim.
-
Sarah Herberger and Sarah Vidourek.
-
Greta James, Courtney Kittell, Susan Moore, Dana Sanders and Leah Wright.
-
Barbara Ramser and Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Children's Hospital Emmett Ramser.
-
Dan and Cathe Dykstra with Adam Hall and Daniel Gilvin.
-
-
Robin Ipsan and Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Women's and Children's Hospital Charlotte Ipsan.
-
Wende and Brandon Cosby with Jerry and Stephanie Jacobs.
-
Wes and Rachel Johnson.
-
Ian Post and Kim Behrle.
-
Lisa and Nick Hensgen.
-
Brianna Robinson and Lindsey Porter.
-
Karen and Gary Lawrence with Pat Howerton, Dr. Tim Hunt and Mary Hunt.
-
Lauren and Greg Scarborough.
-
Judy Gough, Denise Kempf and Julie Kircher.
-
Scott Watkins and Edie Nixon.
-
Janice Davis, Shannon Cummings and Dana James.
-
Susan and John Liter.
-
Richard and Ann Jones with Jose Neil Donis and Ginny Donis.
-
Jennifer and Kupper Wintergerst with Katie and David Rogers.
-
Lisa Stemler, Joyce Meyer, Doug Meyer and Lynn Bayus.
-
-
Lynnie Meyer, Lisa Stemler, Leonard, Joyce and Mary Lou Meyer with Angela Bisig and Arnold Rivera.
-
-
-
Melanie and Tori Minteer.
-
-
Dr. Rachel Talis and Michael Talis.
-
-