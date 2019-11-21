2019 Signature Chefs Auction

-
-
-
Porch Kitchen & Bar's slow roasted chicken pot pie with cheddar scallion drop biscuits.
-
Stephanie Lynn of Joy Luck with a loaded tray of dishes.
-
-
-
-
-
Sherri ans Randy Randolph.
-
Chef Ronnie Dunning and the Manhattan Project Team.
-
Tori Weis, Patick Chandler and Michael Patterson.
-
Katie Reisz and Mike McIntire.
-
Bailey, Grace and Sandy Wiegandt.
-
-
Steven Wellen and Theresa Smith.
-
Arnold Rivera and Angela McCormick Bisig.
-
Chef Justin Ruffra and Chef Serge Katz with their team from FlavaVille.
-
Charlie and Erin Grant.
-
Ozair Shariff and Brie Roberts.
-
Stacie Garrett and Vicki Rogers.
-
Charlie, Erin and Emory Grant, the 2019 Ambassador Family.
-
Olivia McBee with Bill and Kylie Menish.
-
Cindy and Ray Carcione with Lindsay and Chef Josh Moore.
-
-
Ashley Mountz and Emily Grimm.
-
Mica Jochim, JP Davis and Olivia Issaac.
-
Alisa Micu and Carly Phelps.
-
April Beam, Maria Bohn and Shelby Beam.
-
John and Lisa Thornton, Dennis Meiman, Jennifer Uhl, Brock and Kim Evans, and Kaelyn and Luke Hancock.
-
Tyler and Rachel Zollman.
-
Chef David Danielson and teammate with Bourbon Coffee Ice Cream.
-
Chef David Danielson and team prepares Bourbon Coffee Ice Cream.
-
Kindoll Romans, Kari Nelson, Ashlee Jones and Whitney Keeton.
-
Brock and Kim Evans with Kaelyn and Luke Hancock.
-
Monica Watts and Juniper Lovvorn.
-
Justin and Myka Pearce, Randall and Kristen Cox, Chad and Kerri McDonald and Jill and John Poynter.
-
David Grantz and Erica McDowell.
-
William and Kimberly Cyrus, Michelle and Jason Magrum and Kevin Johns.
-
The Joy Luck Team.
-
Reggie Bentley, Zack VanVactor, Alisa Micu, Chad McTighe and Carly Phelps.
-
Chef Graham Weber and team from Porch Kitchen & Bar.
-
-
Chef Paul Sant and his team from the Seelbach.
-
Anitya Marlowe and Gary Edlin.
-
Larry and Renee Yates.
-
Mike Mercer and Maria Bohn.
-
Chef Zac Young of Marketplace.
-
Karen and Jim Tutt.
-
April, Pat, Shelby and Donna Beam with Maria, Ava and Monica Bohn and Carolyn and Jeff Harper.
-
-
Joshua Soloman and Tracy Baker.
-
Lindsay Cordes and Adam Keith.
-
The Brasserie Provence team was all smiles.
-
-
Stephanie Renner with Brian and Chelsea Bennett.
-
Jonathan and Rebecca Siegel.
-
Charlie, Erin and Emory Grant, the 2019 Ambassador Family.
-
Charlie, Erin and Emory Grant, the 2019 Ambassador Family.
-
Chef Geoffrey Heyde of Fork and Barrel.
-
Rick Van Hoose with Dorothy and Bill Menish.
-
David O'Neill, Kate Brown, Carolyn Tandy, Sherman Brown and Nicole Yates.
-
-
-
Chef Chris Williams.
-
Angie Henry, Lee and Marla Guillaume and Barbie Hahn.
-
-
Jason and Rebecca Brauner.
-
-
Van Le, Cindy Carcione and Chef Geoffrey Heyde having a moment with their Coffee Bourbon Ice Creams.
-
-