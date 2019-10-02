Galleries
2019 Cabbage Patch Auction
October 2, 2019
The Cabbage Patch Settlement House hosted their annual auction on Sept. 26 at The Olmsted. Funds raised help the organization continue their work serving at-risk youths and their families through purpose-driven programs.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Jennifer Scott with Diane and Mark Kennedy.
-
Susan and Chris Staples.
-
Angela and Ken Hagan.
-
Frankie Lewis and Jesse Hendrix.
-
Frankie Lewis and Jesse Hendrix.
-
-
Mike and Brittany Lutke.
-
Ray and Amy Scholtz with Susan and Mark Pfeifer.
-
Julie and Fred Davis with Susan and Chip Snyder.
-
Frances Scholtz and Paige Reinstine.
-
Richard and Karen Meyer with Mark Kennedy and Randy Bloch.
-
LaKa Wilson and Lisa Niehaus.
-
Larry, Michelle and Sue Rueff.
-
-
-
Valerie Hall and Buff Fallot.
-
Elaine Wells and Rebecca Glauber.
-
Janet and Tom Raderer.
-
Cabbage Patch Executive Director Tracy Holladay with Mollie and Steve Smith.
-
Carol Gray and Linda Rudloff.
-
James and Lashae Higdon.
-
Alexis Kippes, Laura Graves and Kasi Hilton with Humana.
-