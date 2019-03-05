_ > Life & Style > Arts & Entertainment > Galleries

2019 ADDY Awards

March 5, 2019

Louisville’s premier creative competition took place at the Foundry at Glassworks on Feb. 28. Several locals were recognized for their outstanding work in the areas of advertising and marketing while enjoying a buffet dinner, live music from Your Second Favorite Band and more.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Joe Dover of United Mail welcomed guests to the ADDY Awards with champagne.

  • Sabrina Schleuger and Elizabeth Stone.

  • Ben Felker and Chris Miller with Lesa and Gregg Seibert.

  • Lance Dooley and Stuart Esrock.

  • Dayna Neumann and Brian Moss.

  • Kevin Carnes, Patrick Harrington, Art Martinez and Steve Blakey.

  • Chris Nation and Lauren Beckley.

  • Meredith Wilkins and Beth Brown.

  • Houston and Rachel Albritton.

  • Frida Gonzalez and Jesenia Avila-Ugalde.

  • Chelsea Zoller and McKenzie Onkst.

  • Hayli Craig, Madi Buckby and Gabrielle Williamson.

  • Wendy Davies and Karl Feige.

  • Natalie Weis and David Vawter.

  • Jon and Elizabeth Spalding, Bob Mack, Susan Mackowiak and Jeanne Hilt.

  • Jessica Byrd, Leanna Lamorena, Joyce Chen, Luke Parker and Quintin White.

  • Danny Cash and Arica Johnson.

  • Kim and Jason Clark with Ben Wilson and Brian Eichenberger.

  • Michaela Korson and Kymberly Patterson.

  • Carrie Wilson and Pip Pullen.