2018 Derby Gala

May 4, 2018

Benefiting 100 Black Men of Louisville

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

100 Black Men of Louisville held their annual bash on May 3 at the C2 Event Venue. The event featured a phenomenal performance from R&B Legends Midnight Star Live. Funds raised help 100 Black Men’s mission to improve the quality of living within the community and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans.

  • Thomas and Debbie Hudson.

  • Rosalind Grant and Niesha Ray.

  • Esther King, Edith Wright and Michelle Ross.

  • Justin and Kirstie Matzek, Corenza Townsend and Jahi Peake.

  • Sabrina and Tim Langford.

  • Ryan and Stacey Weathers, Douglas and Brenda Phillips.

  • Rayford and Amy Harris.

  • Keonia Masterson and Jasmine Logan.

  • Max and Denyce Maxwell.

  • Barbara and Charles Snow.

  • Phillip Williamson and Forrest Harrison.

  • Judge Derwin Webb, Aimee Green-Webb, Carol Shobe and Robert Tinnin.

  • Venus Hill and Allyce Wright.

  • Eric and Michele Garnett.

  • Dow and Mary Buford.

  • Dr. Sheron Williams, Dr. Kapauner Lewis, Dr. Avadawn Hargett and Dr. Lewis Hargett.

  • Cheryl Dunn and Sonia Sanders.

  • Bridgette and Rhonda Johnson.

  • Sherry Barnes and George Eskridge.

  • Outstanding Member of the Year Jerry Ledbetter.

  • Nora and Bob Sessoms.

  • William and Theresa Graham, Chandra and Roderick Davis.

  • Ebony O’Rea and Cassia Herron.

  • Debora Dale-Quarles and Sharon Horton.

  • Jeff Thompson and Tracy Davis.

  • Krystal Harris and Valerie Jackson.

  • Juan Terry and Rose Slaton.

  • Byron Simmons, Brenda Simmons, Antoinette Davis Jones and Alexander Jones Jr.

  • President of 100 Black Men of Louisville Reggie Gresham.

  • 100 Black Men of Louisville.

  • Gary Eley and Joellyn Caldwell.

  • Elijah Jones, Joseph Holland and Isaiah Jones.

  • Tracey and Brian Spaulding.