2018 Derby Gala
May 4, 2018
Benefiting 100 Black Men of Louisville
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
100 Black Men of Louisville held their annual bash on May 3 at the C2 Event Venue. The event featured a phenomenal performance from R&B Legends Midnight Star Live. Funds raised help 100 Black Men’s mission to improve the quality of living within the community and enhance educational and economic opportunities for all African Americans.
Thomas and Debbie Hudson.
Rosalind Grant and Niesha Ray.
Esther King, Edith Wright and Michelle Ross.
Justin and Kirstie Matzek, Corenza Townsend and Jahi Peake.
Sabrina and Tim Langford.
Ryan and Stacey Weathers, Douglas and Brenda Phillips.
Rayford and Amy Harris.
Keonia Masterson and Jasmine Logan.
Max and Denyce Maxwell.
Barbara and Charles Snow.
Phillip Williamson and Forrest Harrison.
Judge Derwin Webb, Aimee Green-Webb, Carol Shobe and Robert Tinnin.
Venus Hill and Allyce Wright.
Eric and Michele Garnett.
Dow and Mary Buford.
Dr. Sheron Williams, Dr. Kapauner Lewis, Dr. Avadawn Hargett and Dr. Lewis Hargett.
Cheryl Dunn and Sonia Sanders.
Bridgette and Rhonda Johnson.
Sherry Barnes and George Eskridge.
Outstanding Member of the Year Jerry Ledbetter.
Nora and Bob Sessoms.
William and Theresa Graham, Chandra and Roderick Davis.
Ebony O’Rea and Cassia Herron.
Debora Dale-Quarles and Sharon Horton.
Jeff Thompson and Tracy Davis.
Krystal Harris and Valerie Jackson.
Juan Terry and Rose Slaton.
Byron Simmons, Brenda Simmons, Antoinette Davis Jones and Alexander Jones Jr.
President of 100 Black Men of Louisville Reggie Gresham.
100 Black Men of Louisville.
Gary Eley and Joellyn Caldwell.
Elijah Jones, Joseph Holland and Isaiah Jones.
Tracey and Brian Spaulding.
