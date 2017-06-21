2017 Whisky Live Louisville

On June 10, the final event of the Kentucky Bourbon Affair took place at the Louisville Marriott East. Guests were able to sample over 150 whiskeys at the state’s only bourbon-themed hotel. A bourbon-inspired dinner buffet delighted attendees as did a number of educational classes and programs. VIP guests had the chance to meet with master distillers and brand ambassadors to further their knowledge of the whiskeys they sampled.

Photos by Hunter Zieske.