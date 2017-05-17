Carousel Post > Galleries
2017 Oaks Breakfast
May 17, 2017
Supporters of Boys & Girls Haven kicked off Derby weekend in style at the organization’s Fifth Annual Oaks Breakfast. This year’s event features live music by Linkin’ Bridge, the inspiring story of host Angie Fenton and a plated breakfast of seven classic Kentucky dishes. Attendees also heard from legendary jockey Pat Day and Boys & Girls Haven alumnus Petty Officer First Class John Lowe.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Yolanda Demaree and Shively Council Member Maria Johnson.
Judy and Henry Erk.
Tom Korbee, Della Allen, Nick Belker and Teri Weber.
Amanda Masterson, Jennifer Woolsey and Ellie Brunner.
Darlene Benzick and Jeannette Stratton.
Darlene Benzick, Jerry Cantrell and Jeannette Stratton.
Sandi and Mike Rasmovich.
Andrea Fowler and B.
Allison and Annette Ostrander and Sonnie and Blake Duncan.
Greg and Sue Parram.
Darrell and Karen Morris.
Winfield and Christy Frankel.
Barry and Carla Motes.
Dick Gardner, Madonna Burke, Stephanie and Catherine Miller, Bob Foulkes and Father Nick Rice.
Fran McCormick and Michelle Nielson.
Brenda and Dick Gardner, Tom and Madonna Burke, Stephanie and Catherine Miller, Bob Foulkes and Father Nick Rice.
Carol and Pat Heitz and Meredith Worland.
Paul and Mary Lou Forrest.
Pedro and Ivy Brito, Ernest Jackson and Yvonne Parker.
Linkin Bridge.
Linkin Bridge performs.
Zach Fry, Christy Linne, Bobby Clifton and Susan Frockt.
Joanie and Mike Sullivan and Sharon Funkhouser.
Jason and Olive Applegate.
Ron Peron, Frank Diebold and Steve Luckett.
Big Rome Kimbrough, Montre Davis, Pat Day, Ekoe Alexanda and Shon China Lacy.
B
Gloria Murray and Lester Sanders.
Dawn Hayes, Terris Foster and Sidney, Anne and Wayne Barber.
Donna and Joe Collins.
Lindsay Stratton, Melissa Jackson, Cara Murray and Nicole Crenshaw.
Hope LeMaster.
Stefanie Zachary and Elijah Bishop.
