Galleries
15K Degrees Initiative Fundraiser
December 5, 2018
On Nov. 29, Alice Houston and Audwin Helton hosted a reception at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Proceeds from the event benefit the 15K Degrees Initiative and the W.E.B. Dubois Academy.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Tiffany Radford, Pamela Broadus and Lauren Broadus of Splendid Events LLC.
Rae Helton and Benjamin Richardson.
Sherrill and Lee Zimmerman.
Daryle Unseld, Nikki Jackson and Ricky Jones.
Theresa Reno-Weber, Daryle Unseld, Nikki Jackson, Ben Reno-Weber and Ricky Jones.
Audwin Helton, William Lee, Ron Griffin, Charlton Grant, Warren Shelton and Dee Muldrow.
Brandon Weathers and Crystal White.
Krista Drescher-Burke, Jennie Jean Davidson and Ebony O'Rae.
Bill Cooper and Rebecca Martin.
Von Purdy with Stephanie and Michael Bateman.
Damon Smith and Brandyn Robertson.
Theresa Reno-Weber and Audwin Helton.
David Lopez and Glenn Levine.
Rebecca Martin, Kim Davis and Janet Reilly.
Shawn Hughs, Da'quan Bell, Robert Gunn, Ja'kiem Jordan, Theresa Reno-Weber, Byron Wilkins and Audwin Helton.
Rae Helton, Jim Lancaster, Alice Houston and Ty Handy.
Alice Houston, Doris Bridgeman and Alice Houston.
Gregory Woolfolk, Andrea Woolfolk, Dana Jackson and Eliot Thompson.
Rob King, Pedro Bryant, Raymond Burse and Wade Houston.
Nicole Yates, Liz McKune, Keisha Deonarine and Kellie Watson.
Dee Muldrow and Carmen Moreno-Rivera.
