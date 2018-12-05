Galleries

15K Degrees Initiative Fundraiser

December 5, 2018

On Nov. 29, Alice Houston and Audwin Helton hosted a reception at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Proceeds from the event benefit the 15K Degrees Initiative and the W.E.B. Dubois Academy.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Tiffany Radford, Pamela Broadus and Lauren Broadus of Splendid Events LLC.

  • Rae Helton and Benjamin Richardson.

  • Sherrill and Lee Zimmerman.

  • Daryle Unseld, Nikki Jackson and Ricky Jones.

  • Theresa Reno-Weber, Daryle Unseld, Nikki Jackson, Ben Reno-Weber and Ricky Jones.

  • Audwin Helton, William Lee, Ron Griffin, Charlton Grant, Warren Shelton and Dee Muldrow.

  • Brandon Weathers and Crystal White.

  • Krista Drescher-Burke, Jennie Jean Davidson and Ebony O'Rae.

  • Bill Cooper and Rebecca Martin.

  • Von Purdy with Stephanie and Michael Bateman.

  • Damon Smith and Brandyn Robertson.

  • Theresa Reno-Weber and Audwin Helton.

  • David Lopez and Glenn Levine.

  • Rebecca Martin, Kim Davis and Janet Reilly.

  • Shawn Hughs, Da'quan Bell, Robert Gunn, Ja'kiem Jordan, Theresa Reno-Weber, Byron Wilkins and Audwin Helton.

  • Rae Helton, Jim Lancaster, Alice Houston and Ty Handy.

  • Alice Houston, Doris Bridgeman and Alice Houston.

  • Gregory Woolfolk, Andrea Woolfolk, Dana Jackson and Eliot Thompson.

  • Rob King, Pedro Bryant, Raymond Burse and Wade Houston.

  • Nicole Yates, Liz McKune, Keisha Deonarine and Kellie Watson.

  • Dee Muldrow and Carmen Moreno-Rivera.