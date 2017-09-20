Yuja Wang Brings Her Wow!

By Bill Doolittle

The great classical soloists have always enjoyed celebrity, from Niccolo Paganini, the touring virtuoso, to Enrico Caruso, the first star signed by RCA records, to Leonard Bernstein, who brought classical music to Americans via television. The same goes for modern stars such as Hilary Hahn, Joshua Bell, Yo Yo Ma and the late Jacqueline du Pre, who shared something beyond fame with her fans. They are heroes of the classical music world, and, to some degree, household names.

Yuja Wang is no exception to this. The brilliant young pianist will perform with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra Saturday, September 23 at the Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall, raising the curtain on the Orchestra’s 80th season.

But Ms. Wang brings more to the game than celebrity. She adds glamour to the musical world, knocking the socks off audiences with high–fashion gowns that frame her beauty with a minimal swath of cloth and sequins. Or soft black. Or iridescent green. Or the purple thing in which she plays a Mendelssohn piano concerto in a performance that’s traveled faster than light across the YouTube universe. And that’s all OK – because she can really play.

And who says classical soloists shouldn’t be glamorous? Taylor Swift is glamorous, in a pop fashion way. The Justins, Bieber and Timberlake, add glamour to celebrity, do they not? So why not Yuja Wang? When she lights up the stage, it stays lit.

Here’s the respected reviewer Zachary Woolfe, of the New York Times:

“By the time the pianist Yuja Wang had played a fifth encore to cap her exhilarating concert on Thursday evening at Carnegie Hall, I confess that perhaps while 90 percent of my attention was on her precise yet exuberant playing, a crucial 10 was on her skin-tight flame-colored dress.”

Woolfe says he understands that a high-minded musical critic should pay no notice of Ms. Wang’s attire. But he doesn’t think that aspect should be ignored. (And we agree!)

“More crucial,” says Woolfe, “the tiny dresses and spiky heels draw your focus to how petite Ms. Wang is, how stark the contrast between her body and the forcefulness she achieves at the instrument. It turns a recital into performance.”

The other aspect of the life and stardom of Wang is she is not a single island in the sea, but one of a neat band of young artists that is forming the next generation of classical music. As she perches on the very edge of her piano bench Saturday night, she’ll be right next to conductor Teddy Abrams, a rising young star in this troupe, himself. Indeed the two are friends, especially musically. Both hail from the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, which seems to be a breeding ground of musical fraternity.

This summer, Wang spent time in San Francisco rehearsing an extremely challenging Prokofiev concerto with Abrams – him playing the orchestra part on one piano and her crystallizing the solo on another piano.

Wang is all over the place as she just returned from Hong Kong last week. Another time she visited young musicians in Venezuela with Gustavo Dudamel, the superstar young conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

There’s a lot of that going around – the kids of classical music – and it is good for Louisville to be a dot on a map full of musical dots as this younger generation of musicians brings the sound and the glamour of classical music to a very receptive world.

But it’s not all trying on dresses and jetting around. Players like Wang must practice, too.

“It’s a really private thing,” she says. “You learn the music. You understand something. It’s like reading poetry by yourself. And then you have to read it when there’s another person in the room, and you have to make the other person like it, and share what you have in mind.” VT

The Look

Our Voice of Style, Alexandra Hepfinger, recommends taking your look to the edge for this Yuja Wang performance, just as she is expected to do. All items available at Rodeo Drive.