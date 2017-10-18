The WLKY-TV Spirit of Louisville Foundation Announces 2017 Bell Award Recipients

This year will mark 40 years of WLKY’s Bell Awards recognizing individuals who have demonstrated the “spirit of Louisville” through volunteerism, and on October 20 at The Galt House East Grand Ballroom, 10 individuals will walk away with the great honor in addition to two Youth Service honorees. CBS Anchor and Correspondent Elaine Quijano will be the keynote speaker for the exciting evening. A special one-hour telecast of the awards will air on WLKY Saturday, October 28th from 7:30-9 p.m.

Join us in celebrating these worthy recipients.

Amanda Bourland is dedicated to helping people who need to find housing, treatment, childcare or other supportive services. She is active with clothing and food drives, and coordinates annual holiday gifts for children in need. After receiving services from Centerstone Addiction Recovery Center, she became a faithful volunteer that eventually led to her employment with the center.

Stephanie Decker established her foundation three and a half weeks following the devastating tornadoes that hit Henryville, Indiana in March 2012. Despite losing both her legs, she took the tragedy to triumph and now serves children of all ages who are limb different. She hosts an annual camp every July for over 200 youth to experience the joy of various sports activities and has become a nationally-known motivational speaker.

Mary Lee Eady, a retired Navy Nurse Corps officer, was a driving force to help establish the Family Community Clinic located in Butchertown. Serving as their first nurse manager and volunteer coordinator, her passion and leadership has seen the clinic grow from a Saturday morning initiative to being open for eight sessions per week having served thousands of uninsured patients.

After a successful career with the Utah Jazz, Darrell Griffith knew he wanted to return to his hometown and give back to the community. He is a founding board member of the West End School and has served as a mentor to the students for the past twelve years. He is chairperson of Healthy Hoops Kentucky that helps children with asthma enjoy the sport of basketball.

Believing education is the key to success for young African American males, Audwin Helton devotes his volunteer time mentoring and being a role model at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School reading to students, or meeting at Metro United Way with the Black Male Achievement Steering Committee. He is co-chair of the 15,000 Degrees Initiative and co-founder of the Omega Psi Phi Men of Quality Mentoring.

Chris Hermann has been a volunteer with Metro United Way in a variety of ways since early in his career through LG&E. Since he retired after 43 years with the utility company, he has held numerous positions with MUW and currently serves as Chairman of the Board. He was an inaugural member of the Leadership Louisville ENCORE program providing pro bono consulting to nonprofit organizations.

Theresa Martinez’s life forever changed when she lost her 23-year-old daughter to a drunk and drugged driver on April 29, 2012. Since that time, she has been active with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), speaking at high schools, colleges and businesses. She is the organization’s most sought after speaker. She serves on the Attorney General’s Survivors Council and is on the board of Compassionate Friends.

Rusti Morrison is director of High Point (formerly Mission Crestwood), which serves 2,500 people each month from Oldham, Trimble, Henry and Carroll counties. They distribute food with help from Dare to Care and provide clothing, household items, life skills training and counseling. A retired school teacher, she is dedicated to coordinating the volunteer teams and ensuring all paperwork is in order.

Loueva Moss is a constant presence in the Shawnee neighborhood, chairing committees and activities for the association. A former nurse, she saw the need for accessible healthcare in her community and was instrumental in the formation of the Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center. She is active with planning their health fairs and educational and enrichment programs.

Linda Schulz has a deep passion to serve the homeless. What started as handing out sandwiches in downtown Louisville grew to a full-scale effort that feeds several hundred people each week at the Louisville Rescue Mission. Her team of volunteers adopted the name of “God’s Girls” and is now a 501(c)3 organization.

Youth Service Honor Recipients

Rebecca Dever has been active with the Kentuckiana Girl Scouts since she was pre-school age. Her gold award service project was the renovation of River Valley Cemetery. From organizing a national database for family members to find the final resting place of their loved ones to making sure every grave had a marker, Rebecca paid careful attention to bringing dignity back to the homeless or forgotten. A Mercy Academy grad, she entered Purdue this fall with a focus on Engineering Projects in Community Service.

Julie Nguyen devotes much of her volunteer time to medical facilities, such as Norton Children’s Hospital, Norton Healthcare, James Graham Brown Center and Baptist Healthcare. She serves on the Senior Teen Board for Norton Children’s Hospital and the Louisville Zoo Youth Board. A senior at J. Graham Brown School, Julie is active with the Environmental Club’s recycling program and the school’s enrichment program. She hopes to attend Duke or Vanderbilt and wants to become a pediatrician.