What’s Cooking

Bourbons Bistro Announces Event, New Menu Items

Bourbons Bistro, 2255 Frankfort Ave., will host a Cheese and Bourbon Experience at 6 p.m. July 19. Guests will enjoy a reception cocktail and a five-course bourbon and cheese pairing hand-selected by resident bourbon expert Jason Brauner and Van Campbell with Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheeses. The cost is $45 per person. For reservations or more information, visit bourbonsbistro.com or call 502.894.8838.

The restaurant is also now featuring new menu items, including Heirloom Tomato Salad (basil pesto, Bibb lettuce, red onion, crumbled goat cheese, aged balsamic dressing, lava salt, pine nuts); Sam’s Southern Salmon Cakes (cucumber salad, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette); Quinoa And Fresh Berries (fresh berries tossed with arugula, quinoa, cider vinaigrette); Tuna Poke Tacos (three crispy wonton shells with Asian slaw, marinated No. 1 tuna, black and white sesame, chives); Willie’s Tomato Toast (brioche toast, herb infused ricotta cheese, sliced heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil and micro greens); Scottish Salmon (parmesan grits, sautéed peppers and onions, lemon truffle vinaigrette); and Strawberry Shortcake (white chiffon cake, macerated strawberries, whipped cream.

Pizza LUPO Owners Headlining Lebowski Fest

Achievers can grab a ceremonial beverage at Butchertown’s Pizza LUPO during Lebowski Fest, featuring White Russians for $6 July 20-21. Why is an Italian joint serving the Dude’s drink? Because co-owners Sarah Balliet and Adam Turla are headlining this year’s festival with their band, Murder by Death.

Sarah and Adam met in 2000 as students at Indiana University in Bloomington, where Adam performed as the vocalist and guitarist for what would eventually become Murder by Death. Sarah joined soon after they met as the band’s cellist. Since then, they’ve played thousands of shows, released eight studio albums and saved up money to become restaurateurs. This year, the band plays Lebowski Fest ahead of releasing their new album, “The Other Shore,” and heading out on tour.

Serving Louisville’s first and only true Neapolitan pizza, Pizza LUPO, 1540 Frankfort Ave., crafts pies and pastas inspired by Mediterranean traditions. Chef Max utilizes local ingredients atop Old World-style pizza dough cooked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven. The menu also features handmade pastas, lunch sandwiches and fresh salads. An Italian-inspired bar program features a wide selection of amari, house-made limoncello, seasonal craft cocktails, negronis by the pitcher and classic cocktails, wine and beer.

Eat Your Liquor at Portage House

Chef Dallas McGarity and Copper & Kings are teaming up for a special brandy dinner at 7 p.m. July 27 at Portage House, 117 E. Riverside Dr. in Jeffersonville. The meal will feature five courses pulled from Chef McGarity’s new cookbook, “Take Me To The River.” The book details 20 coursed recipes prepared with American Brandy and an additional three superlative brandy pairings with country ham, cheese and artisanal chocolate. It illustrates the use of Copper & Kings’ aged American brandies – American Craft Brandy, Floodwall Apple Brandy and Butchertown Reserve Casks Brandy – in recipes ranging from amuses, soups and salads through appetizers and entrées. All dishes were developed and prepared by executive chef Dallas McGarity. To purchase tickets or the book, go to copperandkings.com.