Unbridled Generosity

Southern grace, glamour and a giving spirit are celebrated on Derby Eve at the Sixth Annual Unbridled Eve Gala on Friday, May 5 at The Galt House Hotel. Derby parties come and go in this city and the night preceding the running of the Kentucky Derby has long been established as the most elite time slot for Derby season soirees. Unbridled Eve managed to enter the market six years ago among a saturated lineup of parties and events and found a way to stand out from the beginning, garnering a national following of celebrities, athletes and leaders of the industry who wait with anticipation to celebrate the Derby in style with their fast friends.

Setting this event apart are the 18 charity beneficiaries that will receive the proceeds from the Gala. The two primary beneficiaries of this year’s Unbridled Eve Gala are Blessings in a Backpack and Fund for the Arts, both 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

Blessings in a Backpack, the charity initially identified at the genesis of the event and the one most often associated with UE, feeds nearly 92,000 children in 1,064 schools in 47 states. Fund for the Arts (FFTA) supports a range of arts organizations and drives accessibility across neighborhoods, schools, community centers, senior care facilities, parks, libraries and public spaces in Greater Louisville.

In addition, the generosity of Unbridled Eve Gala’s volunteers and fundraising efforts will benefit the Animal Care Society, APRON Inc., Creative Coalition, Down Syndrome of Louisville, Jefferson Community and Technical College Student Emergency Fund, Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp, Louisville Dental Society Mobile Dental Van, Metro United Way, Miracle League of Louisville Inc., Operation Homefront, SOS International dba Supplies Over Seas, Super Student Athletes, USA Cares, WESTEC (The Blue House) and Winter HAYven.

The Unbridled Charitable Foundation, established when the event was founded by the York sisters, Tonya York Dees and Tammy York Day, has quickly built a legacy of giving. Since its inception in 2012, the Foundation has supported 31 charities with $1,626,108 in both direct proceeds from the Gala and additional funding received due to exposure gained in conjunction with the Gala.

Even if attending the Gala this weekend is not on your agenda, you can still support the Unbridled Charitable Foundation and its beneficiary nonprofits while enhancing your Derby style by purchasing a one-of-a-kind designer bracelet, designed by the local talents of Ronaldo Designer Jewelry. The designer offers the choice of the Unbridled Glamour or Unbridled Grace bracelets to supplement your equestrian wardrobe while making an important contribution to these various worthy causes. Additionally, each bracelet purchase enters the buyer for a chance to win a prize package worth over $5,000. You can purchase your bracelet(s) today at unbridledeve.com/bracelet.

It’s the ultimate way to show both love for great Derby style and great generosity from Louisville’s “Party with a Heart!”

Don’t forget to show off your support by sharing images of your purchase on social media with the trending hashtag #UE2017. VT