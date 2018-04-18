The Faces of the Festival

A Look at the Board Behind the Kentucky Derby Festival

Story Remy Sisk

Photos of Jean Scott shot by Frankie Steele on the SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park www.skystarwheel.com

There is nothing like springtime in Louisville. Certainly the warmer weather is welcome, but the ubiquitous buzz of anticipation across the city that comes when Derby season approaches is perhaps what most distinguishes our city this time of year. Of course, the first Friday and Saturday in May are exciting days, but, like the holiday season, sometimes the build-up is just as fun as the main event itself.

Our build-up comes in the form of the Kentucky Derby Festival, a month-long celebration that takes us out of the winter doldrums and gets us right up to the Run for the Roses. While nearly the entire city participates in at least some offering of the Derby Festival, many do not know that there is a 75-person board of directors hard at work behind the scenes ensuring the entire festival is pulled off without a hitch. It’s an extraordinarily intense commitment though both an honor and a privilege, and it involves so much more than simply putting on the signature Pegasus jacket.

There are a multitude of ways one can become a board member, says Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO. There are corporate seats for representatives from festival sponsors, ex-officio seats representing government agencies or partner organizations and volunteer seats. What each director has in common, however, is a true passion for the organization and what it does for the city this time of year.

“This is really a community celebration,” says Jean Scott, client and community relations specialist with PNC and four-year board member. “What I love about being a board member is being able to represent this amazing community and this amazing festival that we have in Louisville. Not every city in the U.S. has something this cool that we celebrate for an entire month and that we have fireworks and steamboat races and parades and things like that for. It’s been a really exciting opportunity to represent something so cool for our community.”

Being a board member definitely has its perks; however, as Barry emphasizes, the greatest perk is the very thing Scott loves so much about being on the board. “KDF board member ‘perks’ involve being associated with one of the community’s most visible ‘quality of life’ assets: the Kentucky Derby Festival,” Barry affirms. “Through association, they network with a wide-range of civic-minded individuals and organizations whose mission is to provide quality and affordable entertainment for the people of Metro Louisville and their guests. Driving an official vehicle and wearing the uniform blazer are signs of that involvement, but knowing that you are making your hometown an even better place to live is the real payoff.”

Nonetheless, there are also challenges to the job. For instance, board members spend an average of $1,250 a year on such things as car insurance for the official vehicle, tickets to KDF events (yes, they have to pay to attend if there’s a fee) and the official blazer. Additionally, perhaps the greatest investment of all for a board member is time. The festival puts on 70 events in the season, and between those and meetings and planning sessions, it can be hard to find the time to pack it all in.

“For me, (the most difficult aspect of) it is finding time to do it all,” says board member and Pegasus Parade Chair Brian Walters, who is also a regulatory complaint specialist with Citibank. “The parade is a very large event with many different groups and volunteers to work with and be available for. We always try to plan for everything, but sometimes things just pop up that you need to go and take care of or be available for. The week before the parade, it is very long days every day and it can be exhausting and difficult, but it is also a lot of fun. I like being very hands-on, and I love every minute of it. Thank goodness, I have a wonderful husband that is very supportive of all the volunteer work I do and even takes the time to help me out.”

Scott has similar thoughts but echoes Walter’s sentiment that it’s all worth it in the end. “You’re out there all the time and you have all kinds of weather challenges, but overall, it’s a lot of fun to see smiling faces,” she says. “People are so excited to come out and they love experiencing these things, so it’s worth it even though you’re exhausted from working every day and volunteering and putting up with the elements. But it is definitely worth it to see people loving everything the festival has to offer.”

As for what the work is exactly, it can take endless different forms. “As a director, there are many responsibilities,” maintains Marita Willis, board member and chair-elect with the festival, as well as the regional philosophy officer with Red Cross. “I see our main responsibility is to promote, produce and support the best festival every year.” But there’s a great deal that falls under that responsibility. “Each board member serves as a chair or assistant chair of at least one KDF program or event committee,” describes Barry. “That involvement entails assisting the paid staff in holding committee meetings, recruiting volunteers, strategic planning and execution. It is not unusual to see KDF directors selling pins at events, moving parade barricades, holding marathon finish line tape, staking hot air balloons or coordinating the placement of ThunderPots, the portalets. This board is a working board, setting it apart from the standard nonprofit director experience.”

In a specific example, Walters’s work as the parade chair is astoundingly multifaceted, laden with both hard work and unmatched payoff. “As parade chair, I work hand in hand with the event manager, the sponsors and a management committee of around 50 volunteers,” he explains. “I oversee the Position Draw event, Pegasus Parade Preview Party, the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade and the awards luncheon for the float and inflatable units. As parade chair, I also work with different sponsors and units to help make sure they have all the information they need. I work with each venue location and help oversee almost every aspect of the parade. One of my favorite responsibilities is helping with the live TV broadcast. I get to be in the TV truck working with the producers, directors and the many talented people at WAVE 3 making sure that everyone at home watching gets to experience this fantastic event. This is an experience I never thought I would ever have.”

At the end of the season, despite the long hours and challenging work, all of these people are ready to come back and start again. “Being a KDF director gives me the opportunity to meet some people – other directors – that I would never interface or have the opportunity to engage with,” Willis says of the aspects she treasures of her position. “As I mentioned, I love our city and when I am wearing my beautiful jacket, many times people want to know about the jacket – how great – so I share my KDF story and what it does economically for our state.”

Indeed, Scott is still in awe of the fact that she is a part of something so significant for the Louisville community. “Kentucky Derby Festival has to be the most exciting time of the year,” she smiles. “Everyone gets so excited about Derby, the festival and all the fun activities, and it’s really cool to be a part of the organization that’s putting it all on and really see how they’re doing 70-plus events and then really get to provide input, be involved and help add that young professional flair to it.”

This Derby season, when you see a board member out and about, consider thanking them for their work and commitment to the festival, which is so deeply part of the identity of Louisville.

“I know everyone is used to seeing board members in their signature jackets with the Pegasus embroidered all over them, but these board members are also volunteers,” Walters says. “They may be the person you buy your Pegasus Pin or Derby Festival t-shirts from at events, or even the person you walk up to and ask a question. At a lot of events, they may have traded in their jacket for a volunteer t-shirt and are there helping to make sure that your experience at the event is something you will never forget.” VT