Take Me to the River

John Varanese realized a dream when he opened River House on the banks of the Ohio in February 2016. Two years later, he won’t let a celebration of that dream get washed away.

Story by Steve Kaufman

Photos by Josh Keown

John Varanese wanted to open a restaurant on the Ohio River – on the site of the old Falls City Boat Marina – for 10 years, ever since he’d driven by it and seen a “For Lease” sign.

He’d gone back and forth with banks, looked for investors and drawn up plans. Even as he was opening his own very first, highly successful restaurant on Frankfort Avenue – the one with his name scrawled over the garage doors of an old gas station – his mind and heart kept returning to the river.

Finally, in 2016, he opened River House and Levee at the River House, two new concepts that fulfilled his dream. When the rains came in late February, however, that dream became wolves under the bed, and goblins chasing him down the street.

The land on which he built his restaurants is well above the floodplain; there was no chance of the Ohio pouring through his door, but River Road was another matter entirely. The torrents flooded the road and it was closed by the city, and if the road was closed, the restaurant was closed.

Nevertheless, Varanese is nothing if not resilient. As we talked, with the rain beating against the windows of River House, he got a phone call. “I just moved two reservations to Varanese,” he told me when he got off the phone. “It’s a nice thing to be able to do.”

Making lemonade from lemons is an important practice for any restaurant owner, who often has to deal with a fickle public, temperamental chefs, missed food deliveries, constantly new competition, unreliable employees and, sometimes, the weather.

Varanese’s career is no exception. His journey has been filled – like it has for so many successful restaurateurs – with ups, downs and unexpected twists and turns, not to mention being in the right place – even if it sometimes felt, at the time, like the wrong place.

Washing Dishes for Dollars

Varanese has never given up and never stopped looking forward – not since the 13-year-old kid hanging around a Cleveland strip mall with his friends got his first food service job.

“There was a mom-and-pop Italian restaurant there called Vino’s Place,” Varanese recalled. “One day, the owner asked if one of us would be interested in making a few dollars washing dishes. I was always interested in making a few dollars.”

A pattern emerged there. The young dishwasher kept asking if there was more – “What else can I do, boss?” – and soon he was doing prep and making bread, pasta dough and gnocchi. Then, he was in the kitchen making subs, salads and pizza.

Five years later, the high school football player acknowledged that he was too small for college ball and thought about culinary school.

“Johnson & Wales appealed to me,” Varanese said. “It was in Charleston, South Carolina. I liked the idea of going to college on the beach.”

He pursued degrees in culinary arts and business management, and went to work for the Charleston institution Magnolias.

Asking Questions, Moving Up

“I started in prep,” he said, “but I worked my way up by constantly asking, ‘What else can I do?’ ‘What else can I clean?’ ‘Would you let me do your job?’ ‘Would you show me how to do that?’ Soon, I was working everyone else’s stations.”

He became kitchen manager. Then he became sous chef. Then he moved to the Azalea Group in Birmingham. That led, in short order, to his being told, “We’re sending you to Louisville.”

“I didn’t want to go to Kentucky,” he said. “I was 24, barely a sous chef, and they wanted me to take over a $3 million restaurant? But I said, ‘I’ll try it!’ ”

He moved to Louisville, ran Azalea on Brownsboro Road for three and a half years, grew it into a destination for local diners, then left and bounced around Louisville’s culinary scene for a few years.

“I catered, and I helped out at a few restaurants, but nothing felt like it was coming together for me,” he explained. “One day, to clear my head, I drove over to the river.”

There he saw that “For Lease” sign.

A Place of One’s Own

Around that time, Varanese was offered a job at the Cardinal Club. “I’d never thought of doing a country club,” he said. “I told them, ‘Okay, but I might not be here long. I have this plan.’”

He stayed at the club for four years, but there was always this mantra ringing in his head: “Own my own place. Own my own place.”

Then, Houston Jones – the real estate broker and restaurant consultant – called to say, “I have this property.” The old Red Lounge, Bim Dietrich’s place on Frankfort Avenue, had closed.

On Aug. 20, 2007, John opened the door with his name over it. “Varanese opened the same day Azalea closed,” he said. “It was a bittersweet day for me.”

He had to put the river aside. “I decided the time just wasn’t right,” he said. “My heart was broken, but it never left my mind. I always drove by, making sure that sign was still there.”

The restaurant was an almost instant success, and when Varanese felt he had built up enough equity to begin approaching the banks, he revived his old dream.

The next several years were filled with fits and starts. He looked for investors and hired an architect and designer, but the banks kept changing the rules on him. A required 20 percent down payment suddenly went up to 35 percent down.

“I had to spend all my own money to prove to the bank I was worthy of a loan,” he said of the peculiar logic in the financial industry. “I was a half-million dollars in before they were willing to lend me the money.

“Nobody ever wants to give money to a restaurant,” he continued.

Finally, he had what he’d always wished for. A Varanese-owned restaurant on that marina site, But then, he thought, “Oh, s—t, what am I getting myself into?”

“I was only four miles from my restaurant,” he said. “I didn’t want to cannibalize my existing business. I had to analyze what else the market wanted. Who would my clientele be? What did Louisville need?”

Seafood by the River

His original concept was a riverside version of his Varanese restaurant with live music, but he reconsidered since that might be too similar. Varanese subsequently decided that the one offering Louisville lacked was fine seafood, including “a raw bar, seafood towers, ahi tuna, cornbread, grit cakes, tomato jam – a Charleston orientation, where I’d cut my teeth, with a rustic New Orleans kind of feeling,” he explained.

River House opened on Feb. 29, 2016. The Levee, which opened two months later, was to be a more-casual concept for the boaters who pulled up to the dock.

“We have eight boat slips, a nice headwall and a beautiful stone staircase up to the restaurant,” Varanese said. “We have chairs down there, too. It’s five acres of property.”

His original thought – “a place to dine in the early evening, then entertainment later at night” – included the small-plates tapas notion and live blues and jazz. However, tapas was a trend running its course and, he said, “people weren’t getting the funky, blues feel.”

He switched to a gastropub menu, and dance bands and country music. Inside, it became a more sophisticated vibe, but still a comfortable one with couches included.

Bands were booked, and a regular music schedule evolved: jazz and blues on Tuesday, country nights on Wednesday and dancing on the weekends.

Here Comes the Bride

Now that River House and The Levee are well-established, Varanese is following up on another of the concepts he had in mind when he bought the 27,000-square-foot building: an upstairs events and banquet space with its own kitchen and bar, seating as many as 300, all glassed-out and overlooking the river.

“We’ve already had 100 inquiries for weddings, even though the space isn’t finished yet,” he said.

Two years in, the riverside concepts are humming along. River House serves lunch every day and dinner until 10 p.m. The Levee is open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; until 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays. Live music plays six nights a week.

Raining on His Parade

This February, Varanese had an anniversary party planned, until the rain came and never seemed to want to stop, sloshing all over River Road.

“It doesn’t look like the water’s going to let anyone get here,” he said a week before the scheduled event.

Still, Varanese has a history of not giving up. As he looked out the rain-splattered window, he shrugged and said, “Well, the opening date was actually February 29 so my next real anniversary is not until 2020. I’ll have a bigger party then!”

Somehow, though, there was the feeling this year’s party would go on as planned. This is a guy who doesn’t like to part with a dream.