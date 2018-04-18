Swiggity Swag, what’s in the Bag?

Churchill Downs is partnering with Fund for the Arts for Opening Night, gifting sweet swag to select supporters

Fund for the Arts, Churchill Downs and the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation will host the third annual Awards in the Arts presented by Woodford Reserve, Joy Mangano and The Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. April 28 at Churchill Downs.

Guests are encouraged to incorporate the color orange into their attire for this dress to impress event, which honors the arts community and includes an awards presentation, horse racing, arts performances around the racetrack and a VIP reception in the Stakes Room at Churchill Downs.

Select guests and supporters will receive the ultimate swag bag – which is actually a Joy Mangano Christie Carry-On Luggage in cognac – along with the following items: sunglasses from Kenmark; Derby glass and hat from Churchill Downs; a Waxy Bean candle; Cellar Door chocolates; Rodan + Fields Lash Boost; perfume from Rodeo Drive; shampoo, conditioner and signature yellow clip from Drybar; a mini Louisville Slugger bat; a Derby hat cover courtesy of Forme Millinery; books from #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author JR Ward; glasses from Woodford Reserve; and prints from Vineyard Vines. VT

Opening Night at Churchill Downs

Gates open at 5 p.m. April 28

700 Central Ave.

Louisville

502.636.4400

churchilldowns.com