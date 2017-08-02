A Sweet and Sporting Romance

By Mariah Kline

A beautiful love story and a perfect wedding day don’t always go hand in hand. For Katie Petrino and Ryan Beard, however, the soulmates managed to achieve both. Katie is the daughter of UofL Football Coach Bobby Petrino and Ryan is an assistant coach at Western Kentucky University. The story of the couple’s romance and their delightful summer wedding is touching enough to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Katie and Ryan met in August 2014 at a pre-football season luncheon for the Louisville Cardinals. Ryan was in attendance because he worked as the quality control coach for the team. He previously worked with Katie’s dad at WKU, but the two had never met. Ryan ended up sitting at a table with Katie and her family, and the two immediately hit it off.

“There were a few seats left but he randomly picked the seat next to mine,” she says. “Though we’d just met, we talked the entire time.”

They shared an instant connection, but it wasn’t the right time for them to get together. A few months later, however, Ryan asked Katie out and they spent their first date at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Ryan had already accepted a job coaching with Northern Michigan University so he and Katie spent the next six months maintaining a long distance relationship until he returned to Kentucky for a job at WKU.

The two dated for over a year and got engaged on December 30 of last year. Ryan proposed in Orlando while Katie’s entire family was there attending the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl game. The Petrinos own a house near Lake Nona Country Club, and it’s the location where Katie and Ryan spent their first vacation together early in their relationship. Ryan had a fun day of golfing and activities planned for his future wife, leading up to the proposal, but sadly she came down with bronchitis and had to spend the day resting.

Nevertheless, Ryan managed to make the proposal happen by talking Katie into watching the sunset with him on a dock by the lake, a tradition the two shared on their previous trip. As they stood on the dock, Katie unknowingly began the proposal by telling Ryan that the previous year with him had been the best year of her life. The next thing she knew, he was down on one knee asking her to marry him.

“He told me he wanted me to be the only girl to ever see him down on one knee,” she says, “which was incredibly sweet.”

Katie’s parents knew the engagement was coming, and much of the family had gathered at a fan event for the bowl game that evening. Katie and Ryan walked into the room and were able to share the good news with her entire family.

Since there are very few weeks in a year where a football coach has the free time for a honeymoon, the couple set their date for July 1, 2017. With only seven months to plan their dream day, most brides would have been overcome with stress. However, Katie works for the Petrino Family Foundation with her sister Kelsey, and is used to coordinating large events for the nonprofit. The wedding was a welcome challenge for the sisters, their mom and Ryan of course, who, Katie says, was there to assist at every step.

“Ryan and I did so much of this together,” she says. “I don’t think any guy has ever helped his fiancée as much as he helped me.”

The bride and groom didn’t hire a full-time wedding planner, but they did hire a month-of coordinator, Melissa Jurich, who worked with the couple to ensure the final event went off without a hitch.

When it came time to choose venues, Katie and Ryan both knew they wanted a church ceremony. Both share the Catholic faith and love the look of high ceilings and stained glass found in old Catholic churches. They stumbled upon their reception venue while searching for a rehearsal dinner spot at the Brown Hotel. Manager Meghan McNeill showed the couple the hotel’s Crystal Ballroom, and they knew immediately that its elegant atmosphere was exactly what they wanted.

Leading up to the wedding, the couple had two engagement parties, one in Louisville and one in Bowling Green. Katie spent her bachelorette party weekend with her girls in Miami, while Ryan and his guys went to Chicago. For the rehearsal dinner, Ryan’s family arranged an evening at the Louisville Boat Club. A cocktail hour before dinner was held on the lawn, where a string quartet played and guests reveled in the perfect weather that the night offered. At dinner inside the club, loved ones took turns giving toasts to the happy couple.

The next morning, Katie and Ryan got ready in separate suites at the Brown Hotel. Katie and her bridesmaids all purchased their dresses from Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique. The bride and groom had 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen, creating a hectic morning of styling and dressing everyone. The ladies had their hair done by Matt Harris, makeup by Kae Robino and nails done the previous day by Cali Nails. Katie’s matron of honor was her sister Kelsey and Ryan’s best man was his father Doug.

The pair shared their first look at one another on the Brown’s gorgeous rooftop. Both the bride and groom played sports in college (Katie golfed for UofL and Ryan played football for WKU) and thought they would be immune to the usual wedding day jitters. But both agreed that they were nervous all morning until they laid eyes on one another and their anxieties vanished.

Katie and Ryan said “I do” at St. Boniface Catholic Church downtown and were married by Father Mike Williams. Flowers from Country Squire Florist adorned the church and the ballroom. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour back at the Brown while the wedding party took photos. At the reception, they were introduced as each member of the party danced their way into the ballroom. Katie’s dad gave a welcome speech and led the group in prayer before dinner was served. Guests dined on grilled flank steak, roasted French cut chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, boursin and cheddar fondue over cavatappi pasta and several other delicious dishes from the kitchen of the Brown. Dessert included a gorgeous wedding cake crafted by Virginia Rankin at Mert’s Cakes, as well as choices of buttercream, chocolate or banana cake with delectable fillings.

Guests spent the evening dancing to the sounds of Tony and the Tanlines, and Katie says the dance floor was packed the entire night. They also played around with a photo booth from Derby City Selfie and donned glowing necklaces to add to the celebratory atmosphere. After hours of dancing, they enjoyed sliders and pizza rolls for a late night snack.

Katie also incorporated special foods to surprise her new husband. After each football game he played in high school, Ryan’s mom would bring him cotton candy. Katie brought out servings of the treat during the late night snacking and included it with the guests’ wedding favors. She also had a groom’s cake decorated with the jersey number that he, his brother, his dad and his grandfather all wore during their football careers.

Katie and Ryan had a sparkler send off and departed from their reception in a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud provided by Royal Transportation of Louisville. The car took took them to 21c Museum Hotel for the night before they left for their honeymoon. The newlyweds spent their seven-day getaway in St. Lucia at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort where they enjoyed ziplining, horseback riding and a boat cruise that led to a volcanic mud bath.

Looking back on the wedding day, Katie feels nothing but joy and gratitude.

“The customer service at the Brown was fantastic,” she says. “All of our vendors did a great job and our wedding coordinator was amazing.”

A fairytale romance and a magical wedding came together seamlessly for these two lucky individuals. As for the wisdom she would pass on to future brides, Katie emphasizes focusing on the big picture.

“Remember why you’re planning the wedding,” advises Katie. “A lot of people get really stressed out, but if you remember that you’re planning it because you’re marrying your soulmate, you’ll have fun with it. And on your wedding day, just simply enjoy it for yourself. Don’t get carried away in what other people are thinking or if everything is going as planned. We focused on enjoying ourselves and we had such a blast.” VT