Spring Fashion
March 28, 2018
Rain is falling, flowers are blooming and social calendars are filling up. Spring is in the air, so it’s time to start flaunting the most fun and floral looks the 502 has to offer.
VisionFirst
285 N. Hubbards Lane
502.454.9122
visionfirsteyecare.com
Sassy Fox
150 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.3711
sassyfoxconsign.wordpress.com
H.J. Redmon
3933 Chenoweth Square
502.894.9800
Digs Home & Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
The Peppermint Palm 3741 Lexington Road 502.896.9190 peppermintpalm.net
Cartwheels Papers & Gifts
3919 Chenoweth Square
502.895.1800
facebook.com/cartwheelspapersandgifts
Lemon Tree
3915 Chenoweth Square
502.690.3315
facebook.com/lemontreelouisville
J. McLaughlin
3931 Chenoweth Square
502.893.8786
jmclaughlin.com
Merci Boutique
3911 Chenoweth Square
502.893.4252
facebook.com/ShopMerciBoutique