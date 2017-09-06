A Small Painting without Provenance Spurs

…an Art Collection Spanning Five Centuries

By Nancy Miller

Photos by Clay Cook

It wasn’t an Old Master or a contemporary art luminary who roused Kevin Grangier’s love of art and precipitated his extensive collection of paintings, lithographs, pen and ink drawings and photographs. A small landscape painting in a twig frame, found in his great grandmother’s attic in Morgantown, Kentucky, established the powerful bond between the man and his art.

“I doubt there was anyth ing special about the painting because my family was very poor and would not have had art that would have been considered of any consequence. I was eight or nine years old and it was the first oil painting I was ever close to and could touch. I don’t know if that served as an inspiration to learn more or if it simply uncovered my passion for art,” says Grangier.

Throughout high school and college, he took advantage of every opportunity to learn about art. “Rather than being interested in any one medium, I was fascinated by how artists could influence emotions and impact society and history. What an incredible gift artists possess,” he says.

Grangier’s early days of collecting led him to estate sales, antique stores and auctions, wherever old pieces could be found. Some of the art he has in his home today he bought when he was 25 years old. While they may not be considered his most prominent pieces, they represent an important time in his life.

“My master plan for collecting is defined by how much wall space I have or what I can acquire in the remainder of my time here on earth. I have so many pieces in storage that I never see or display. For that reason, I currently limit my buying to art that is truly impactful,” he says.

Although ninety percent of his art is European 18th century, or earlier, portraits or landscapes, Grangier regards his collection as somewhat eclectic. Every piece has a story, a story that continues to unfold.

While living and working in Los Angeles, he became close friends with Billie Milam Weisman, who curated the magnificent contemporary collection of her husband, Frederick R. Weisman. Grangier and Ms. Weisman visited museums and galleries, attended private art gatherings and conversed with some of the world’s most illustrious figures in contemporary art. Grangier credits Ms. Weisman with exposing him to the genre and to introducing him to many of its most acclaimed artists. Guests at a particularly memorable dinner, hosted by collectors Eli and Edythe Broad, included Gerhard Richter, Cindy Sherman, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Ed Ruscha and Robert Rauschenberg.

For Grangier, founder of Belle Noble Entertainment Group, the parent company of The Village Anchor, Le Moo, The Sea Hag Pub, Kevin’s PICNIC, PICNIC Office Catering and the recently announced Grassa Gramma, prices don’t necessarily determine value. If he likes a piece, he buys it. The prices of the works of which he is most fond range from $100 to more than $100,000. He has never bought a piece because it was created by a particular artist or because it held a certain value, nor does he purchase art with any lofty expectations of appreciation.

Art has taught him that he’s not judgmental. He’s open to hearing, watching and accepting different situations, people and things. “I have found that, when looking at a painting or other piece of art, if you don’t really like it at first but spend enough time studying it and begin to value the complexities of what it took to bring it to life, you can’t help but like it. Art is about the brilliant mind that put an idea on a flat piece of paper that makes you cry,” he says.

Grangier views art in much the same way he gets to know people. “You can’t know what you’re getting with art until you spend time with it. Every time you look at a painting, you try to better understand the artist’s intent, and each time you spend with an individual, you try to better understand what he or she is saying or meaning,” he says.

Learning about an artist and how circumstances may have contributed to what’s represented on the canvas is intriguing to Grangier. What a specific piece of art says to him is relevant, but trying to understand the artist’s perspective and the environment in which it was created gives him another dimension to the reality of the art. Thinking of his collection as “messages,” as opposed to paintings, reflects how he feels about his art.

“I see something different in each painting every time I look at it. I’m guessing that my situation at the time, including my mood, relates to the message I receive. I would say that it’s more likely that my mood changes based on the painting. I have a colorful rooster piece by Pablo Picasso that makes me smile every time I walk past it. It reminds me of the different varieties and colors of roosters I used to have,” he says.

Dating back to the 1700s, his favorite painting hanging in his home is of a monk. “When you look at it your mind wants to go dark because the monk’s face is pale. Most people see the painting as very intimidating but my eyes go first to his eyes, which I see as very friendly. I feel his warmth and compassion.”

Grangier finds it especially gratifying to be able to locate and communicate with an artist. However, he works with dealers when he’s in search of older or more esteemed art. This is how he discovered the Renoir bronzes that are now in his library and the Clyde Aspevig piece above one of the fireplaces at Bellewood, his historic home in Anchorage.

Within his 10,000 square foot main house and the spaces in the adjacent cottage, there seems to be a perfect place for every painting or other work, so Grangier isn’t a collector who typically groups his art in any discernable manner. An exception to that is a section of the house where about forty 17th, 18th and 19th century pieces are hung. Among those are paintings by T.C. Steele and Ada Schulz that are grouped together because both Steele and Schulz are late 19th century artists from Indiana.

In the art world, much is said about “significant” works. It may be a subjective term to some, but to Grangier it isn’t overly complicated. He partially defines as significant the things he would take in his arms if his house were on fire. First would be his cats. Second would be his grandparents’ marriage license. Third would be the painting of Big Sur that hangs in his cottage.

“I dragged my nieces and nephews to museums and galleries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and New Orleans with the hope of expanding their appreciation of art. I’m sure some of my art will be passed on to them. But, to be honest, I haven’t thought a lot about on whom the next chapter of these pieces will fall. I’ll endeavor to give every one of them to someone to whom it says something special, probably younger people who have a hunger or a fire to learn the same things in the same fashion as I did,” says Grangier.

“I’d be hard-pressed to find someone who loves my art as much as I do. I know no one is going to love the monk as much as I love him. That may be the painting I take to my grave.”