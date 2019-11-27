Rising from the Ashes

An elegant residence where old meets new

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Kathryn Harrington



Brand new homes have their perks, but older homes have an irreplaceable character. For one couple, their home nestled off of Brownsboro Road offers the best of both.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a 2-and-a-half-year-old chocolate lab named Stella. The homeowners chose not to share their identities in this article, but that matters little since Stella made it clear that she is the true lady of the house.

The original building is 90 years old and housed several families in that time. Its charming stone edifice evokes images of a European chalet wrapped in bucolic trees and shrubs, yet the 5,200-square-foot home sits just minutes from downtown Louisville. In 1993, a catastrophic fire destroyed much of the original structure, and according to the current owners, the wreckage sat abandoned for quite some time before being rebuilt.

The current owners purchased the home in 2015 and made several design upgrades to the kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. They worked with designer Meg Vogt, who repurposed many items they already owned into the new space. Drapes from their previous home were turned into a headboard and bed skirt, and the original kitchen counters were repurposed for the outdoor kitchen.

The new kitchen countertops are made of a dazzling Cambria quartz, which has the look and durability of marble but is much easier to clean and maintain. The dynamic, spacious and updated kitchen is adjacent to a family room featuring a warm color palette that balances well with the kitchen’s bright white hues.

Symmetry matched with unique angles can be found throughout the house, lending to its charm. The formal living room’s high ceilings are accented by curved arches. These were transformed from older square beams by Jason Smothers of CWR Contractors, who worked closely with the owners during the renovations. Light fills the room from large windows and comfortable, classic design welcomes the weary into its relaxed atmosphere.

Bookcases abound throughout the house, from the living areas into bedrooms and reading nooks that are a reader’s dream. Significant artworks throughout the house – found by the couple during their travels – add touches of imaginative color and character.

The courtyard at the front of the home is a cherished space for Stella and her human parents. The nook features a sweeping view of the yard but its distance from the street allows for privacy. In the backyard you will find a pool with a water fall feature, a covered pool house, a fire pit and several seating options. Even in frigid temperatures, Stella’s favorite pastime is swimming. Thankfully, the pool house’s seating area is equipped with a heater, so her family can watch her dive even when the weather cools down.

The home’s modern elements combined with its traditional charm are the perfect mix to make it the ideal place for Stella and her family to relax, swim and enjoy each other’s company. V