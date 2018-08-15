Riding Toward Recovery

Bike to Beat Cancer Benefiting Norton Cancer Institute

By Baylee Pendleton

Photos by Jamie Rhodes, Norton Healthcare Photographer

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary next month, Bike to Beat Cancer has been raising awareness and support for those in our community whose lives have been touched by cancer. The annual bike ride began under a different name, “Ride to Conquer Cancer,” with cyclists riding to Lexington and back. Since its inception, the event has transformed into a family-friendly day where participants of all ages can ride for those they love, right here in Louisville.

Bike to Beat Cancer attracts riders from diverse backgrounds and experiences but whose lives have all been touched by cancer. Some are cancer survivors themselves while others ride for their children, their coworkers or for those who can’t ride themselves. To participate in the event, riders must raise a minimum amount in donations according to their chosen length – a minimum of $400 to participate in the 35, 65, 100 mile rides ($100 as a survivor) or $200 to participate in the 15 mile or spin rides ($50 as a survivor).

One hundred percent of these funds directly benefit the Norton Cancer Institute and the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, which provide treatment to over half of the cancer patients in the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana area.

Riders can choose to direct their donations to various areas within Norton Cancer Institute: the Brain Tumor Center/Norton Neuroscience Institute, the Breast Health Program, education and certification, prevention and screening, patient financial assistance or the institute’s area of greatest need.

Norton Cancer Institute has set itself apart in the Greater Louisville area and beyond by focusing on a multi-specialty physician approach, continuity of care for patients and support for their families and more than 180 innovative cancer-related clinical research trials for qualifying patients.

The Institute’s impact cannot be understated – its Prevention and Wellness Mobile Prevention Center has screened more than 27,000 people since 2007, leading to 171 individuals being diagnosed and treated for cancer. As Kentucky’s only integrated network cancer program accredited by the Commission on Cancer, Norton Cancer Institute is widely recognized as a leader in its field and continues to see above-average survival rates.

Proceeds from Bike to Beat Cancer events over the past decade have helped fund clinical research programs, advanced education for nursing staff, prevention and early detection initiatives and more at Norton Cancer Institute. For the 2017 event alone, over $480,000 was raised and over $3.24 million has been raised since Bike to Beat Cancer started.

This year’s event location is a testament to the difference Bike to Beat Cancer makes in our community – the ride will begin outside of the new Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro ahead of the facility’s completion.

“This year’s event is going to be really special as we celebrate the 10th year of the Bike to Beat Cancer with the ride kicking off at the new Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro, just about a month ahead of its construction completion date,” said Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer for Norton Healthcare. “With more than 4,000 people diagnosed with cancer in Louisville each year, it is so important for us to have a building dedicated to cancer care. With an innovative design and advanced technology, Norton Cancer Institute-Brownsboro will allow us to take even better care of those battling cancer. If cancer has touched your life – and for many of us, it has – I challenge you to open your heart and consider participating in the Bike to Beat Cancer.”

The event now includes 35, 65 or 100 mile rides, with a new addition this year of a 15-mile ride. Other offerings make the event ultra-inclusive, like a 5-mile Family Ride, an hour-long Spin Ride or a Virtual Ride option for those who are unavailable on the day of the event. If you can’t ride, you can get involved by volunteering. A “Just for Kids” zone provides activities for children, and a “Celebration of Courage” event the night before the race honors cancer patients and survivors in the presence of their families.

Year after year, Bike to Beat Cancer welcomes us all in to celebrate and remember cancer patients and survivors and to do our part in beating cancer once and for all. You can get involved at BiketoBeatCancer.org, whether by participating, volunteering or donating. VT

Bike to Beat Cancer

Sept. 8

4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd.

biketobeatcancer.org