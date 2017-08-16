Remembering Mary

A Louisville Organization Searches the Country for the Best Solutions.

By Thomas Pack

The Mary Byron Project is a local organization working throughout the U.S. to find, support and expand efforts that combat the root causes of domestic violence.

The organization is “a national charity,” said Executive Director Marcia Roth, “but we’re based in Louisville, and we’re dedicated to finding and fostering solutions. We look for innovations throughout the country.”

Domestic violence is a crime that is widespread at both the local and national levels. It’s an epidemic. It’s “a significant public health problem,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provides these statistics:

• More than 10 million women and men in the U.S experience physical violence each year by a current or former partner.

• One in five women (22.3 percent) and nearly one in seven men (14 percent) have experienced severe physical violence by a partner at some point in their life.

And this type of violence is often a generational crime. It produces new perpetrators who have grown up with batterers as models.

Michael Davis, member of the Mary Byron Project Board of Overseers and CEO of Appriss, a Louisville-based technology company with health, retail and public safety customers, said, “If I were to tell you that there’s a significant chance your daughter is going to introduce a disease into your family when she marries — a disease that will be there for generations and cause violence — you would think, ‘Oh my gosh, how horrific!’ But that’s what the data suggests. When you look at home violence, there’s a high percentage chance that eventually many of our daughters are going to experience it. And once it gets in a family, it’s very hard to break that generational cycle.”

In addition, domestic abuse affects even those who are not its direct victims. “More and more people are recognizing that this is a crime that affects all aspects of society,” Roth said, “not just the people who are living in homes where there is domestic violence or who are involved in an intimate partner relationship where there’s violence. It affects us all. It affects us because health care costs rise. It affects us because kids may be truant from school to stay home and protect mom. So I believe the fight against domestic violence and being able to hold perpetrators accountable and keep victims safe lies within us as a society.”

The Mary Byron Project has developed a wide range of programs, initiatives and events to help victims stay safe, raise awareness and stop the cycle of violence — and you’ll have an opportunity to support their work through a special, once-a-year event next month.

Seeking Solutions

On her 21st birthday in 1993, Mary Byron sat in her car in the parking lot at a Louisville mall. She had finished her shift at a salon and was waiting for her vehicle to warm up. Her former boyfriend approached the driver’s side door with a gun and fired seven shots into her head and chest.

Byron had thought he was still in jail on charges of stalking, raping and assaulting her earlier that year. Her family had asked the jail to notify them if he was going to be released, but they never got a call.

Mike Davis and engineering entrepreneur Yung Nguyen began working with Jefferson County officials to develop an automated system to notify victims when their attackers are released from prison — the first system of its type in the nation. They unveiled VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday) exactly one year after Mary’s murder. Since then, thousands of communities in nearly every state have adopted Appriss services and technology.

The company offers strong support to the Mary Byron Project, which was established in 2000. One of the project’s top initiatives is called Celebrating Solutions. It’s an award program that recognizes efforts at organizations nationwide.

“We really seek out organizations doing innovative work in ending the generational cycle of violence,” Roth said. “The Celebrating Solutions Award comes with $10,000, but what’s as important to the organizations is that this award has become synonymous with doing groundbreaking projects. It’s a prestigious award, and we’re very proud of it.

“Also, we’ve done some work to bring programs that we’ve found throughout the country back to Louisville, and they’re being used in saving lives today. For example, there’s the Lethality Assessment Program, which is operated by the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Center for Women and Families. This program links victims of domestic violence to community resources immediately when the police arrive at their house.

“We also started a program based on an award we gave to a program in Kansas City. It’s based at University Hospital where nurses are taught how to assess domestic violence when patients come to the emergency room, and, again, victims are immediately linked to resources. We’ve had tremendous success in that program also.”

The Mary Byron Project also sponsors a Scholars Program at Assumption High School (Byron was an Assumption graduate). This program awards scholarships to students who accept a leadership role among their peers and in the community relating to intimate partner and dating violence.

The statistics for this type of violence are alarming. About one in five female high school students report being physically abused by a dating partner. One in three report knowing a friend or peer who has been hit, punched, kicked, slapped or otherwise physically hurt by a partner.

Because teens are most likely to confide in a friend about abuse, the Mary Byron Project Scholars Program empowers girls to support their friends and peers as well as to protect themselves. The scholars also work to raise awareness of dating-partner violence among boys.

“You’ve got to get boys involved in the fight too,” Roth said.

The Mary Byron Project’s newest program is called the WorkSafe Initiative. It helps prevent violence in the workplace, and here, again, the statistics are deeply disturbing: 21 percent of full-time employed adults say they’ve been victims of intimate partner violence and 74 percent of that group report being harassed at work.

“This goes back to what I said about domestic violence being an issue that everyone in society needs to care about,” Roth pointed out. “We know that a lot of workplace violence is caused by perpetrators who are coming to the workplace to harm their partners, and they don’t care who else gets in the way of their violence.”

Because of health care costs and reduced productivity, it’s estimated that domestic violence costs companies between $3 and $5 billion every year, but 65 percent of employers do not have a formal workplace policy.

The WorkSafe Initiative helps business leaders become proactive about protecting employees. For example, the initiative helps companies tailor domestic violence and stalking policies and procedures to fit their specific workplaces. There is no cost to employers to participate in the initiative.

Striving for Societal Change

Davis said the Mary Byron Project and similar organizations throughout the country have had a great deal of success in raising awareness of domestic violence issues, and, for the past ten years or so, law enforcement has been addressing the problem and taking it more seriously than they used to. Still, “we are long way from the kind of change that has to happen for us to really work domestic violence out of our society’s DNA,” he said.

You can support the Mary Byron Project as they strive toward this goal. Of course, you can make a donation any time, but on September 18, you also can the participate in the organization’s annual golf scramble, which will be held at the Wildwood Country Club. It’s the project’s most important fundraiser.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Davis said. “We usually have about 25 teams, so there are 100 to 125 people who play, and we’ll have 20 or 30 volunteers. We try to raise $75,000 or $80,000 every year, and it’s a big deal for Appriss because our employees are very involved. A lot of our employees donate time to help put the tournament on, and many of our employees play in it. We encourage that. By covering some of the fees, Appriss supplements the employees’ cost if they play. And some of our customers are part of the event as well — some of our domestic violence and law enforcement customers.”

Roth said the annual event — now in its 16th year — is kind of the Mary Byron Project’s way of saying to the community “come join us in the fight against domestic violence. You can support us, and you’ll know where to turn when someone asks you a question about what to do in a situation that might be dangerous.”

“We have a lot of corporations sponsor us, but we get individual golfers too,” Roth added. “It’s a fundraiser, so, of course, we try to raise money, but we sure have a lot of fun doing it.”

For more information on the tournament, visit the organization’s website at www.marybyronproject.org. VT